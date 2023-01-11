‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Says They Were ‘Like A Zombie’ After Show’s Cancellation

Former “Shahs of Sunset” personality Reza Farahan stars in the new Peacock competition show, “The Traitors,” hosted by Alan Cumming. During a January 2023 interview with E! News, alongside “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain, the real estate broker shared he decided to participate in the show after having difficulty following the cancelation of “Shahs of Sunset” in April 2022.

“I never strategized. I had never seen the show. I could barely talk when they offered it to me I was like not well. I was just looking at it like I need to get out of ruminating about who am I if I’m not on ‘Shahs of Sunset’ anymore. I didn’t know what to do. I was just like let’s go in here and see what happens,” stated the reality television personality.

He also shared that his “experience [on ‘The Traitors’] was very therapeutic.”

“I’d been coming off the tail end of ‘Shahs’ getting canceled, I was like a zombie that needed consoling,” stated the Bravo alum.

Reza Farahan Spoke About the Cancellation of ‘Shahs of Sunset’ in July 2022

Farahan shared his thoughts about “Shahs of Sunset” being canceled after nine seasons in an August 2022 interview on Amy Phillips’ SiriusXM Radio program “Reality Checked.” The 49-year-old revealed he was shocked by the cancellation and had been preparing for the production of the show’s tenth season.

“I had all my season 10 confessional looks lined up, like so many of them. The production company was 1000 percent talking to us as if we were about to start shooting,” said the former Bravo personality.

He also shared he planned to ask for a pay increase for “Shahs of Sunset” season 10. He explained that he made “a flowchart of [his] ratings” per episode to prove that he was deserving of a promotion.

“I was ready to go, I was thinking we would be having a ‘Can we talk about my raise convo’ and then it was like ‘Oh yeah, sorry, no,’” said Farahan.

While Farahan was upset by the show’s cancelation, he confided that he found certain aspects of being a Bravo star stressful during an October 2022 interview at BravoCon 2022. He explained that he no longer has to be concerned about “people coming for [him].”

“In my daily life, I don’t have people coming for me, so that has been very positive since the cameras have gone down,” shared the reality television star.

Reza Farahan Teased a Spin-off Series at BravoCon

In an October 2022 interview with E! News at the 2022 BravoCon, Farahan and his former “Shahs of Sunset” co-stars Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi suggested fans can expect a spinoff series. Farahan teased that a new project may premiere “very soon.”

“People want us back so I think that we will be back very soon, I have a feeling that you might see the three of us very soon,” said the Bravo personality.

Javid then suggested she believed the series should return, as fans have told her that they have missed “Shahs of Sunset.”

“Everyone’s like ‘we need you, we need you, we need you.’ So that’s really good,” said the mother of one.