RHONJ Star Says She’s Ready To Get Back to ‘Golden Jersey Days’

Danielle Cabral is ready to move on from the toxic 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In August 2024, the sophomore cast member posted a message to her Instagram story hours after the cast’s non-reunion wrap-up special, titled “Off the Rails,” aired on Bravo. In her post, Cabral noted that after a difficult season, she was ready to get back to “the golden days of Jersey.”

Cabral joined the RHONJ cast in season 13, which aired in 2023. She had a rough ride during her second season as a Housewife. The RHONJ newcomer was involved in two physical altercations with veteran cast member Jennifer Aydin.

As the cast’s watch party aired on Bravo on August 11, Cabral posted a photo of her outfit along with the disclaimer, “I know at times it got crazy, but at the end of the day, there’s nobody like us Jersey girls! We love just as hard as we argue, and boy, do we know how to have a good time!”

She ended her post with a nod to the good ol‘ days of the franchise, which debuted on Bravo in 2009.“I’m looking forward to it getting back to the golden Jersey days! 🫶🫶🫶,” she wrote.

Some fans reminded Cabral that she wasn’t part of that era of the show.

“You wasn’t a part of the good old jersey days. You switched up hunny,” one commenter wrote.

“I enjoyed the early days, though. That was Jersey!” Cabral replied.

Others told Cabral that no matter what, she deserves a spot in the next chapter of the franchise.

“You are the only one I’m convinced has a guaranteed spot next year and maybe Dolo … Everyone else is a toss up,” one fan wrote to the Bougie Kidz founder.

Danielle Cabral Joked That She’s a ‘Terrible Housewife’

Cabral previously joked about her status as a full-time Housewives star. Speaking with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap in July, she said she doesn’t care either way if her enemy Aydin returns to the show for season 15.

“I could care less, to be honest with you, I could care less. If she comes back, she makes my job super easy,” the mom of two said. “I don’t care either way. I’m all about like, just put the camera up, film my life. And I think that’s the difference, I’m over here doing my thing, living my life, dropping my kids off at camp. I don’t plan or mastermind to come into this season with anything.”

“And I’ve said this to production many times, I’m like a terrible Housewife,” she added. “This would make me a horrible Housewife. I could care less about like trying to come and kill these people. Just put the camera up and film my life and film my friendships.”

A ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Rebrand is In The Works

It is unclear if Cabral—or any of the current cast members—will be asked back for season 15. During a July 2024 episode of his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live,” Bravo producer Andy Cohen confirmed that a rebrand of some sort is in the works.

He also addressed the volatile season 14 finale luncheon filmed at Rails Steakhouse and the reunion wrap-up. Speaking on the Aug. 6, 2024 episode of his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” Cohen described the “reunion that’s not a reunion” as “kind of a soft landing for the show.” “Let me say, that did kind of feel like a series finale, didn’t it?” Cohen noted.

In addition to Cabral and Aydin, the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler as “friends of” the cast.