‘Housewives’ Star Turned Down Newbie’s Offer to ‘Fake Fight’ in Upcoming Season

“The Real Housewives of New York City” returns to Bravo for its 15th season on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ahead of the premiere, new cast member Rebecca Minkoff opened up about her first season filming as a “Friend of the Housewives” in a September 24 interview with Decider, and what it was like working with her friend and fellow fashion executive Jenna Lyons.

“We just had a lot of fun together,” Minkoff told the outlet. “And she’s been so supportive. And obviously, you know, Racquel [Chevremont] and I were the newbies, so [Lyons] really held my hand through a lot of stuff to just understand how it all works.”

Minkoff even said that she pitched a fake storyline to Lyons during her freshman season, but the LoveSeen Fake Lashes founder didn’t take the bait. “I kept joking with her. I was like, ‘We should do fake fighting over, like, who’s more stylish.’ And she was like, ‘We’re good.’ And I was like, ‘But it’d be so funny if we did that!'” Minkoff added.

Rebecca Minkoff Binged RHONY Before

Minkoff told Decider why she wanted to sign onto RHONY as well, saying, “I love taking risks, and I said to my husband, ‘I can predict our life if I don’t do this, but I can’t predict our life if I do do it.’ And he’s like ‘You’re crazy,’ and I was like, ‘Let’s go!'”

Minkoff added that she took this specific risk as a way to promote her self-named fashion line. “I think as I look at the fact that I’ve always been so in touch with my consumer,” Minkoff said, referring to her consumer base as one woman, saying “she” and “her” when talking about her business’s target buyer. “We were the first brand to talk to her when that was frowned upon. Meet her, invite her to shows. The customer, my age and demo, is the audience [of RHONY,] and I’m celebrating my [brand’s] 20th anniversary all of next year and I thought what a better way that she could get to know me a little bit more personally. She can see other sides of me that we don’t show on social, and I just thought that was another way I could connect further with her.”

While Minkoff is happy to talk all things fashion, there is one topic she shied away from while filming RHONY. “If people ask us about the Scientology s*** what do you want us to say?” Brynn Whitfield asked her in the season 15 trailer.

“No comment,” Minkoff advised.

Minkoff has previously opened up about her relationship with Scientology. As she explained in a 2021 New York Times interview, “I think there’s a lot of confusion when people hear the word ‘religion’ — immediately you hear that I pray to L. Ron Hubbard. I study it, I take classes and that’s the extent of it, and it’s helped me stay centered. I don’t have all the answers. When I needed someone, it was a place for me to go get some answers.”

