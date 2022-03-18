RHONY Star Comments on James Kennedy’s Shirtless Picture

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy shared a picture of himself with his Instagram followers. The post, uploaded on March 13, showed the professional DJ standing in a pool, surrounded by greenery. Kennedy opted to go shirtless and only wore a pair of multi-colored swim trunks. He placed his hands on his thighs and looked down at the water.

The 30-year-old tagged his location as Una Vida Tulum, a hotel located in Tulum, Mexico.

“Something about this magical place…🌙✨next stop …AZULIK,” wrote Kennedy in the caption of the post.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Kennedy.

“Look at you stud! 🔥have fun in Tulum,” wrote one commenter.

“Looking good!” added another.

“You make it magical!! Mr DJ! 🔥🙌👏,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps also took the time to comment on the post.

“My fav❤️🔥,” wrote the Bravo star.

On March 15, a Reddit user shared a screenshot of de Lesseps’ comment on Kennedy’s post.

“Had y’all seen this??” read the caption.

Several commenters shared that they wanted the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer and the professional DJ to collaborate.

“Where is my Countess/DJJK Collab?” commented a Reddit user.

“Waiting on the Feelin’ Jovani remix featuring DJJK 🔥🔥🔥,” added another, in reference to de Lesseps’ 2019 song “Feelin’ Jovani.”

A few Reddit users suggested that de Lesseps may be romantically interested in Kennedy.

“LMAO not Luann thirsting after James!! I ship it tbh Luann looks amazing,” wrote a Bravo fan.

James Kennedy Has a New Girlfriend

Page Six reported that Kennedy was on vacation in Tulum with his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber. As fans are aware, the “Vanderpump Rules” star and his ex-fiancee Raquel Leviss ended their engagement at the end of 2021.

Kennedy briefly spoke about Lewber during a February 2022 interview on Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala.” He shared that the couple was introduced in January 2022. He also discussed whether Lewber will be featured on “Vanderpump Rules” if it is renewed for a tenth season.

“Look, it’s still too early to say, honestly. I do like this girl. I really do. I mean I don’t know, we’ll see what happens. I can’t ask any girl to do that,” shared the reality television personality.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About Her Dating Life in March 2022

During a March 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” de Lesseps shared information about her love life and revealed that she is dating.

“Do I have anyone that I’ve wanted to introduce to my children quite yet? Not really. So you know, I’m just having fun,” stated the “RHONY” star.

She noted that she has had two unsuccessful marriages to Count Alexandre de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr., but is still “a hopeless romantic.”

“Three times is the charm,” quipped de Lesseps.

She then asserted that she is “not like looking” for a new significant other.

“I’ll know it when I see it. And so far there hasn’t been anyone who really turns my head,” stated de Lesseps.

The Bravo star went on to say that she is interested in dating a “happy person.”

