‘Southern Charm’ Star Shares Details of Surprise Proposal to Longtime Love

“Southern Charm” star Rodrigo Reyes shared new details about his engagement to his longtime love Tyler Dugas.

In late August 2024, the South Carolina-based interior designer proposed to his beau during a 40th birthday trip to Santorini, Greece.

Speaking with People magazine in an interview published on September 16, Reyes revealed that his fiancé was completely surprised by the proposal, despite his former co-star Taylor Ann Green quizzing them about marriage days before.

“Tyler was completely oblivious,” Reyes told the outlet, later adding Dugas, 36, was “completely in shock” and “kind of dumbstruck” after he popped the question.

“It’s funny because, the weekend before, we went out to brunch with Taylor and she kind of brought it up, the idea of us getting married. And I was thinking to myself, ‘Can you shut up? I don’t need him getting any hints!’ But even then, he had no idea it was happening.”

Rodrigo Reyes Proposed to Tyler Dugas at a Favorite Cocktail Bar in Greece

Reyes first shared the engagement news on his Instagram story in late August. He posted a photo of him and Dugas with a group of friends during their vacation to Greece.

“Across the globe, amongst our closest friends…” Reyes captioned the photo. He then shared a closeup from the shot that showed him kissing Dugas on the back of the neck. “He said yes,” Reyes wrote. Other photos revealed that the proposal took place at PK Cocktail Bar at the Ipapantis Hotel Atlantis,

On September 16, Reyes shared another photo from the engagement day. He captioned a photo of him hugging Dugas at an outdoor bar in Greece. “On a cliffside in Santorini, Tyler said, ‘Let’s do it!’” he wrote.

Reyes told People that he was “friendly” with the owners of the top cocktail bar and was granted a private area where he could watch the sunset with his love and their close friends. “My friend passed me the ring she had been carrying for me in her purse,” he added of the solid gold band he purchased for Dugas at a jewelry store in Charleston.

“I asked Tyler if he would marry me and his response was solid gold,” Reyes shared. “He said, ‘Sure, let’s do it.’ ”

Reyes and Dugas celebrated nine years together in July 2024.

It Is Unclear if Rodrigo Reyes & Tyler Dugas’ Engagement Will Be Featured on ‘Southern Charm’

Reyes, who is a longtime friend of the veteran “Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover, was a cast member during season 9 of “Southern Charm.” The cast for season 10 has not been officially confirmed by Bravo.

Just Jared reported that Reyes is “likely returning” to the show for season 10 after he was spotted in social media photos with the cast during filming. He was also featured in photos posted by @queensofbravo from a finale event in June.

According to BravoTV.com, Reyes and Dugas hung out with “Southern Charmers” throughout the summer. In June they traveled to Mexico with Kroll, and the following month they went to an event at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic Lounge and Bar in Charleston.

Given that filming wrapped in June, it is unlikely that Reyes’ August proposal will be included in season 10. It is possible that his proposal plan or engagement ring shopping could be a storyline if he is indeed a returning cast member.

