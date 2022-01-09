Ryan Seacrest Speaks out About NYE Special Amid Andy Cohen Scandal

Looks like Ryan Seacrest watched what happened.

In a January 5 Instagram story, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared a screenshot of an article by The Wrap that showed the high ratings for “Dick Clarks’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’s with Ryan Seacrest” this year, as captured by Us Weekly at the time. According to The Wrap, the ABC New Year’s Eve special raked in 19.6 million viewers, which made it the highest-rated New Year’s Eve special on TV that night.

Seacrest’s Instagram story comes after Andy Cohen dissed him on national television while he hosted CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” with Anderson Cooper.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said during the CNN broadcast on December 31. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

Cohen went on to continue his rant, slamming the band Journey, and the fact that it was missing its original lead singer, Steve Perry. “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

During a January 3 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo host admitted that he did regret his word choices about ABC and Seacrest.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast, and I really like Ryan Seacrest, and he’s a great guy, and I really regret saying that,” Cohen explained. “I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it, and I was continuing the Journey rant, and I just kept talking, and I shouldn’t have, and I felt bad about that.”

Cohen continued, “The headlines about Ryan Seacrest are all like, ‘I trashed Ryan Seacrest,’ and I’m like, I hope he hears the clip, you know what I mean?”

Cohen Will Return to Host CNN’s New Years Eve Special Next Year

After Cohen’s diss to Seacrest, rumors began to swirl that Cohen would not be returning to CNN to host their New Year’s Eve special next year. However, a rep for CNN told Heavy, “I can confirm that Andy Cohen will be back to host NYE on CNN next year,” the rep confirmed.

In another statement to People, a spokeswoman for CNN explained that they had spoken to Cohen about some of his comments made on-air.