Ryan Seacrest Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of NYE Hosting Gig

Ryan Seacrest spoke out about Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper’s decision to consume alcohol during their New Year’s Eve television broadcast, and shared that it’s not something that he would do.

Seacrest’s comments come a year after Cohen insulted him during the 2021 New Year’s Eve broadcast.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said during the live show. Cohen later said that he regretted saying that and admitted that he texted Seacrest afterwards.

“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” Cohen said on the January 3, 2022, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, according to E! News. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.

In November 2022, however, CNN producers decided against letting their anchors get drunk on television, according to Variety. In a recent interview ahead of the 2022 broadcast, Seacrest made some comments about that decision that appear to be directed at Cohen.

Seacrest Said That He Doesn’t ‘Advocate Drinking’ on Air

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Seacrest said that he thinks CNN is making a “good” decision.

“I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air. I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN. There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious journalist and then a friend of mine who has a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good idea,” Seacrest told the outlet.

“Although the viewers probably wish they would drink more. But I think they had something to say about my show at one point, which was I’m sure from the alcohol because, I don’t think they would say what they said about our performers if they weren’t drinking. But, you know, I think our show’s a bigger, broader show and we will not drink until 1:05 in the morning. Although, I might send them some Casa Dragones Tequila just to tempt them while they’re on the air,” he joked.

Cohen Planned to Continue to Have ‘Fun’ on New Year’s Eve

Andy Cohen Says New Year’s Rant Was From Being ‘Over-Served’ Andy Cohen is not apologizing for getting tipsy on New Year’s Eve. Cohen spoke out on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show about the rant he gave on CNN that targeted outgoing New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. Cohen acknowledges that he was “over-served” while co-hosting with his good pal Anderson Cooper, but says it… 2022-01-05T23:15:30Z

Cohen and Cooper have a great time hosting New Year’s Eve together and Cohen didn’t have any plans on changing how he goes about things before CNN put a cap on it.

“Listen, I will not be shamed for having fun on New Year’s Eve. That’s why I’m there. That’s why they bring me there,” Cohen said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in early 2022, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s a four and a half hour show. The booze started kicking in around 11:30 [p.m.]. So everyone’s focusing on kind of the last 45 minutes or hour we were on the air. It kicked into high gear with 45 minutes left. We’d done 15 interviews before that point. And I won’t be shamed for it,” he added.

Cohen has not yet responded to Seacrest’s latest comments.

