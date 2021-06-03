Ryan Serhant’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Serhant Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Birthday: July 2, 1984

July 2, 1984 Alumni of: Hamilton College

During his time on “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Ryan Serhant has not been shy in showing viewers the lavish lifestyles his clients live. But Serhant himself lives a not-too-shabby life. Serhant has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Serhant will show off more of his life on his new series “Million Dollar Listing: Ryan’s Renovation.” Serhant married his wife Emilia Bechrakis in 2014 and welcomed their first daughter, Zena, together in March 2019. So, where does all her money come from?

Here’s what you need to know about Ryan Serhant’s net worth:

1. Serhant Founded His Own Real Estate Firm

After many years of working as a successful real estate agent in New York City, Serhant decided to branch off and create his own firm, SERHANT. Properties sold at SERHANT range in the millions. SERHANT broke records when they sold a $33 million Miami penthouse, a $69 million home on NYC’s Madison Avenue, and a $99.9 million condo on Central Park South in NYC, per the 2020 Sales Report.

SERHANT consists of more than 60 employees that make it a full-service firm, per the website. The company does more than just selling boujee apartments, too. SERHANT also has its own in-house studios, an innovation Ventures vertical, and an ID Lab.

2. Serhant Had a Successful Real Estate Career Prior to Founding SERHANT

The MDLNY star founded SERHANT in 2020, but that’s definitely where his career started. Serhant first began his real estate career in 2008. He slowly worked his way up the corporate ladder and became the executive vice president and managing direct of Nest Seekers International – the same place he began his career.

Four years after joining, he launched his own team, named the Serhant Team of course. Serhant managed more than 60 people across the country, and they specialized in none other than high-end residential sales. The dad of one led the team to over $4 billion in sales, according to his personal website.

3. Serhant Is No Stranger to Reality TV

While Serhant is a super successful real estate agent and CEO, many Bravo fans know him from his time on reality tv. Serhant is a “Million Dollar Listing New York” original cast member, having auditioned for the show more than ten years ago in 2010.

MDLNY aired in 2012, and fans immediately loved getting an inside look at Manhattan’s most elite. Fans also gravitated towards Serhant’s confident yet goofy personality. Serhant has had quite a few spinoff shows including “Million Dollar Listing New York: Ryan’s Wedding” in 2016, “Sell It Like Serhant” in 2017, and now “Ryan’s Renovation.”

Serhant nor Bravo has publicly shared how much cast members make for starring on the show. Since Serhant has appeared on MDLNY since the beginning, he most likely makes more money than newcomers. For instance, RHONY star Leah McSweeney was paid $3,000 per episode for her first season, according to Page Six.

4. Serhant Once Had an Acting Career

MDLNY may not be scripted, but Serhant has had his experience with a script or two. Serhant grew up outside of Boston and then attended Hamilton College, where he graduated in 2006 with degrees in English Literature and Theatre, according to his website bio.

After graduating, Serhant initially began his young adult career as an actor. The reality star appeared on 19 episodes of the once popular soap opera "As the World Turns." He played villain Evan Walsh, per his IMDb.

5. Serhant Is a Bestselling Author

To round off Serhant’s many accomplishments, he is also a successful author. He began his writing career with the book “Sell It Like Serhant: How to Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine,” published in 2018. The memoir-advice-esque book details how Serhant started his real estate career during one of the worst financial times in history and developed it into a multi-million dollar net worth.

“This book shows you how to employ Serhant’s principles to increase profits and achieve success,” the Amazon bio reads. The book retails for about $12 and was a national bestseller.

And he didn’t stop there! Serhant also wrote his newest book, “Big Money Energy: How to Rule at Work, Dominate at Life, and Make Millions,” published in February 2021. He calls the book a “blueprint” to get “Big Money Energy,” as he refers to it.

The description reads, “Serhant will show readers how he tapped into his Big Money Energy to crush his goals and achieve huge success, earning his first million before he turned thirty. Whether you’re a self-made entrepreneur, a corporate executive or barista, Serhant will teach you how to climb the ladder to success better and faster than anyone else.” The book retails for about $16.

READ NEXT: Caroline Manzo’s Son Slammed by Sister Dina