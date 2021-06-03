EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Ryan Serhant Says ‘Don’t Follow the Pack’

No counter offer needed here.

Ryan Serhant of “Million Dollar Listing New York” can do it all–he can sell you on his new show, “Ryan’s Renovation,” sell your apartment, and even give you some free advice on what to do with your own real estate. Now, Serhant is dishing to Heavy about how you can “Sell It Like Serhant.”

“Don’t follow the pack,” Serhant shared with Heavy on May 28, 2021, when asked if he had any advice about the current real estate market. “People will overspend if they feel like everyone’s overspending. So, you know, everyone’s buying right now. Give it a second. My best advice is to just hang tight, but see where this market goes. Let’s go through the summer, let’s get this pent-up demand. Let’s get it to settle down.”

Serhant continued, “But at the same time, if you see a house you love and you want to buy it, interest rates are incredibly low. Just buy it, don’t overthink it. Like you’ll be able to sell it or you’ll be able to rent it. Residential real estate is here to stay forever. It’s not going anywhere, and work with a great broker that is educated on the market that you want to be in so that you can be protected, because a lot of people try to do things on their own. It’s like, would you do surgery on your own, or would you go to a doctor who knows what they’re doing?”

Serhant’s New Spinoff on Bravo Will Follow His Family & Renovation of His Brooklyn Home

In September 2018, Serhant and his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, purchased a sprawling townhouse in Brooklyn, New York. Now, nearly three years later, the couple is finally finished with their renovations, but it was a long journey. But luckily for viewers, Bravo was there to capture it all for Serhant’s new spinoff, “Ryan’s Renovation.”

“There are lots of home renovation shows where you’re renovating houses everywhere, but this is an 8,000 square foot, very big and very expensive townhouse in New York City,” Serhant told Heavy. “It really goes into all the details and intricacies. How do you even go about starting that renovation?… I think it’s funny, too. The whole family is involved. It’s a process. Try doing renovations when you have, like, nine opinions. It’s a lot.”

However, so far, Serhant and his family seem to be enjoying the new space. “It took us a couple of weeks to really, like, acclimate to it,” Serhant said. “You know, obviously, I grew up in a house, but we’ve lived in an apartment on one floor for so long. I’ve never lived in a house with six flights of stairs, so it’s, you know, it’s a lot of up and down, but it’s fun. There’s so much space, we built it exactly the way we want it, it’s really, really cool.”

Serhant Described This Season of ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ as a ‘COVID Rollercoaster’

In addition to his new spinoff, Serhant is also back on this season of “Million Dollar Listing New York.” This season proved to be a challenge for the stars, as production had to come to a halt when COVID-19 struck in March 2020.

“It took us two years,” Serhant revealed to Heavy about the new MDLNY season. “Because we got shut down for production too until the end of the summer. Then after that, given all the protocols, we filmed really slowly compared to what we were used to, which was very like run-and-gun. Like, ‘Hey, I got my client on the phone. Can we shoot it?’ Like, ‘Hey, I’m going to this open house, can we shoot it?’ Versus like everything kind of had to be figured out and planned out … it was quite the process, it was hard.”

Serhant continued, “Then we come back and it’s like, how do you sell apartments in New York City when no one’s here, and you’re not allowed to see anybody or touch anything or show apartments? I think that it followed us as we tried to figure it out. And then, you know, we just filmed the season finale and everyone’s vaccinated, we were back at parties again. The whole season is, you know, is like the COVID rollercoaster we’ve all been through.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “Million Dollar Listing New York” every Thursday night at 9/8c on Bravo, and Serhant’s new spinoff, “Ryan’s Renovation,” premiering on June 3 at 10:15/9:15c.

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Blasts Leah McSweeney, Claims She Was a Fan Before She Was Cast