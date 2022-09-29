Andy Cohen’s Friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Sudden, Devastating Family Situation’ Revealed

Sarah Jessica Parker’s dad has died.

Andy Cohen‘s longtime best friend canceled a couple of appearances after a “sudden, devastating family situation,” according to People magazine. A short while after this news was reported, the family released a statement that was shared with Heavy.

“Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,” the statement read. “In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker. Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all,” it continued.

Forste was Parker’s stepfather, whom she considered a dad. According to Oprah magazine, Parker’s biological father, Stephen, left when she was just a year old. Her mom, Barbara, remarried and Forste helped raise her four kids.

According to reports, the “And Just Like That” actress was at the 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, where she was slated to be honored, but left the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center before things got underway, Page Six reports. However, a rep for Parker tells Heavy that Parker “never went to the gala.”

Parker has canceled upcoming appearances at the New York City Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at the Lincoln Center as well as a press conference for the upcoming film, “Hocus Pocus 2,” according to People.

Cohen Was in Attendance at the Event & Has Shared Photos From the Evening

Cohen was at the 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala along with his friend Amy Sedaris. The two walked the red carpet together and Cohen was looking forward to celebrating the evening with Parker, according to his Instagram posts.

“A magical evening at @nycballet honoring @sarahjessicaparker tonight, with a magical date @amysedaris,” Cohen captioned a post uploaded to his feed on Wednesday night.

Cohen also shared several photos to his Instagram Stories, though he didn’t make mention of Parker leaving the gala, nor has he said anything about her dad’s death.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, the Bravo star shared a video of him and Sedaris on the red carpet before sharing another picture with friends.

“Loved seeing the great Bryant Gumbel last night with his incredible wife Hilary,” Cohen captioned a pic of the three together. He then shared a funny picture of Sedaris and poked fun at her.

“My hot date last night,” he wrote.

Parker Hasn’t Been Active on Instagram in Days

Parker has been busy promoting the highly anticipated “Hocus Pocus” sequel in addition to filming the second season of “And Just Like That,” which she shared on Instagram about a week ago.

Parker’s last post on Instagram was uploaded on September 24, 2022, and was an ode to libraries and librarians.

“Libraries! Librarians! We love you,” she captioned the post. It had been business as usual for Parker on social media, which is to be expected given the reported nature of her family situation.

Forste’s cause of death was not shared.

