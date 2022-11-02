VPR Star Talks Parenthood: ‘Not One Fiber in My Body Wants Another Baby’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, share a 17-month-old daughter named Summer Moon Honey Davies. During a joint October 2022 interview on the “Coupleish” podcast, Shay and Davies discussed parenthood. The mother of one noted that she was diagnosed with HELLP (Hemolysis, Elevated Liver enzymes and Low Platelets) syndrome after giving birth, which required her to stay in the intensive care unit for five days. She explained that the experience gave her “PTSD” and revealed she is apprehensive about having more children.

“Emotionally, I genuinely feel like I have PTSD from that because now that our daughter is about to turn a year and a half, and [Davies] really wants another and I’m like not now but not one fiber in my body wants another baby, possibly ever. But I’m like maybe we go surrogate, maybe adopt,” said the reality television personality.

She clarified that she enjoys being a parent to Summer but noted motherhood is “the scariest job [she] will ever do in [her] entire life.”

While recording the podcast episode, Davies asserted that he believes his wife is “a great mum.” Shay interjected that she is often insecure about her parenting skills.

“I don’t always feel that way. I feel like I’m the best at showing this child like unconditional love but I don’t always feel like I’m the best mom. I really don’t. Because you are such a good dad and I’m like f*** I could have done that better,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Revealed She Did Not Plan On Having Children When She Was Younger

During an October 2022 BravoCon panel, Shay revealed that she did not intend on having children when she first began starring on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Season 1 Scheana did not think she would have kids. I was very much like I don’t need kids to complete my life. And now that I have [Summer], oh my god. I couldn’t imagine anything else, so I think season 1 Scheana would be very proud of the mom I am now,” said the 37-year-old.

The Bravo star also revealed Summer will have a more significant role during the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“This seasons she’s playing, she’s talking, she’s walking, she’s interacting. When the cameras are there she thrives. Literally. She’s like ‘oh you want to see me do this?’” explained Shay.

Scheana Shay Celebrated Her Daughter’s First Birthday on Instagram

In April 2022, Shay took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday. The post featured two pictures of Summer and a video taken on the day she was born. The clip showed Shay crying while holding her child.

“I cannot believe my angel is already a year old! The time really does fly. @summermoon you are strong, fearless, smart, funny, and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won’t do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl! 🥺🌈🥳,” read the caption of Shay’s post.

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” wrapped production in September 2022.

