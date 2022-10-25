SEE IT: Fans React to Scheana Shay & Brock Davies’ Black Tie Night Out

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got all dressed up for a wedding and Shay shared a picture from the event on social media.

In early October 2022, real estate agent Jenny Ting married Rob Crawford. Ting is friends with quite a few people from “Vanderpump Rules,” including Raquel Leviss, who was also at the wedding.

The black tie event took place at The Breakers Palm Beach, a stunning waterfront venue located in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Hearing the waves break as you exchange vows; taking in the sunset with loved ones; swaying to the music as moonlight dances across the floor. In moments big and small, The Breakers elevates your celebration to something rare, exquisite and wholly personal,” reads a description on The Breakers’ official website.

A few photos have popped up on social media from the event, including the one of Shay and Davies, who were dressed to the nines and received quite a bit of positive feedback for their couple look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay & Davies Enjoyed a Parents Night Out

Shay and Davies attended the wedding without their daughter Summer.

“We sure clean up nice… when we aren’t home getting drooled on and chasing a toddler around,” Shay captioned her Instagram photo.

In the first photo, Shay was sitting on top of a grand piano that appeared to be in a lobby area. Davies stood to the side, in front of the bench, and flashed a smile at the camera. In the second photo, Davies rested his hand on his wife’s knee and the two gazed into each other’s eyes.

Shay wore a long, black gown that featured a folded over neckline that kept the dress sitting off her shoulders. She wore her hair in a low bun and accessorized with a simple pearl necklace and. pair of drop earrings that also featured a pearl.

Meanwhile, Davies wore a tuxedo that featured a stripe down the side of each pant leg. He wore a white collared shirt under his suit coat and a black bowtie.

Both Shay and Davies were wearing their new wedding jewelry following their August 2022 nuptials.

Most ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Thought Shay & Davies Looked Great

Shay and Davies’ black tie look got plenty of positive feedback from fans on social media.

“Black tie sure looks good on y’all,” the bride commented on Shay’s post.

“You’re Beautiful!! I love this look,” someone else wrote.

“The best you’ve ever looked Missy! Lovely photo of you both,” read another comment.

“You always look great – but I love the classic beauty,” another Instagram user added.

Meanwhile, Leviss joined her friends for a photo that she shared on her own Instagram account.

“CRAWFORD X TING WEDDING at the Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach Florida,” she captioned her own post. The reality star also wore a long, black gown, however her dress featured thick shoulder straps.

“Let me pick my jaw off the floor,” one comment on Leviss’ Instagram post read.

“Beautiful as always! Glad you enjoyed our neck of the woods!!” someone else said.

READ NEXT: Peter Madrigal Teases What’s to Come on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10