Fans Drag Scheana Shay for Her Recent Ad

Scheana Shay is being criticized by “Vanderpump Rules” fans for continuing to use the last name “Shay” when she’s posting ads and giving people discount codes.

Scheana was previously married to Mike Shay — who goes by “Shay” — from 2014 through 2017. The two tied the knot at Hummingbird Nest Ranch and the wedding was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” Two years later, however, Scheana and Shay announced their split.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” the couple said in a joint statement obtained by People magazine.

“We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the statement continued.

Following their divorce, Scheana kept the last name “Shay.” However, since marrying Brock Davies in August 2022, she is still using the last name — her ex’s nickname — for various things on social media.

Fans Are Criticizing Scheana for Still Using ‘Shay’ Despite Being Remarried

In a recent ad for TalkSpace on her Instagram Stories, Scheana told her followers that they could get $100 off using the code “SHAY.” Someone started a Reddit thread about Scheana still using her ex’s last name — even though it’s her legal last name — for sponsored content.

“This will never make sense to me,” one person wrote.

“It’s really painfully time consuming and difficult to legally change your name in the U.S…. But this is weird af,” someone else added.

“It’s her ex husbands last name. It’s weird,” a third Redditor said.

“It’s so cringe! Bloody Scheana, how embarrassing,” a fourth comment read.

Scheana Previously Explained Why She Didn’t Change Her Name Following Her Divorce

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish in 2017, Scheana explained that she was keeping the last name Shay despite her split. She said that it’s “such a pain” to change your name, so she decided to leave it as “Shay” for the foreseeable future.

However, Scheana said that she would change her name if she got remarried.

“I would absolutely take my new husband’s last name,” she told the outlet. “I would never keep an ex’s last name while married to someone else,” she added.

As for why Scheana may be waiting to change her last name, she previously revealed that she wants her now-husband to change his.

“Here’s the thing, Summer’s two middle names are Moon and Honey. I wanted her last name to be Honey Davies, because [Brock’s] mom’s maiden name is Honey, so that’s a family name,” Scheana said on the “#NoFilter” podcast in February 2022.

“So as much as I want to have the same last name as my daughter, I kind of want [Brock] to legally change his to Honey Davies, so then when I change mine it’s Honey Davies,” she further explained.

