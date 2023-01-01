‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Gets Public Apology From Ex

A “Vanderpump Rules” star received a public apology from her ex, who sat down with her for an episode of her podcast.

Scheana Shay invited Rob Valletta on her “Scheananigans” podcast to chat about their past relationship and Valletta actually apologized to her for his shortcomings in their relationship, which ended in 2017.

Shay and Valletta have known each other for nearly two decades and dated for several months before going their separate ways. However, during the course of their relationship, some people felt that Valletta gaslighted Shay and it was clear that she was really hurt when their relationship ended. This was addressed on the podcast.

Here’s what you need to know:

Valletta Said He Was Extremely Immature When He Dated Shay

Shay and Valletta had a very raw conversation about their past relationship.

“I don’t think anybody learns anything about themselves until they do the work and understands how and why they are operating and doing whatever they do,” Valletta said. “Do I think there were a lot of things that happened in our relationship that I could have fixed if I would have done the work earlier? One thousand percent,” Valletta admitted.

“How I treated you at that period in my life was a response to my past traumas. How I grew up. Things that hurt me,” he continued, adding that he was immature at the time.

“It sucks, because I don’t ever want to hurt you,” he said.

He went on to say that he wouldn’t be there, doing her podcast, if he didn’t truly feel that Shay was “an awesome human.”

Shay Thanked Valletta & He Apologized to Her

Although things didn’t work out for Shay and Valletta, she took a moment to let him know that what they went through as a couple really changed her for the better.

“Two things I want to thank you for. One, for being here and doing this podcast today because I know this is not like your super comfortableness being her,” Shay said.

“And also, it’s like Ariana Grande’s song, ‘Thank You, Next.’ Like, I am very thankful to our time together but also how abruptly and hurtful it ended,” Shay said. She went on to say that she was forced to make life changes and she went to therapy to heal from her divorce — and her split from Valletta.

“I had to do a lot of work to get over the breakup,” Shay admitted, but says that the whole experience made her that much “stronger.” Shay took the “everything happens for a reason” approach to that relationship.

“And I’m sorry. Truly, like, I am sorry if I ever hurt you. And I mean that. And I say it over and over again. You are a really good human. And I know a lot of stuff and a lot of things are hard in your world, specifically. But I did my best, to the best of my ability, at that time — even after we broke up — to be there for you,” Valletta said. And Shay agreed.

“I’m sorry you went through all that hurt,” Valletta added.

