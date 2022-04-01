Vanderpump Rules Star Scheana Shay Reveals Heartbreaking Loss

Scheana Shay shared sad news with fans. The “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that her famous great aunt, Shirley Burkovich, has died.

Burkovich was an All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player from 1949 to 1951, and an original member of the Rockford Peaches. Her team’s story inspired the 1992 Penny Marshall film “A League of Their Own,” in which she had a cameo.

The legendary athlete, who played every position except catcher during her baseball career, passed away on March 31, 2022, at age 89, according to MLB.com.

Burkovich was an advocate for women’s sports throughout her life. Following her death, a tweet from the International Women’s Baseball Center read: “We are heartbroken to share the sad news of our friend, Shirley Burkovich, passing away today. Shirley was a founding director of the IWBC, [a] fierce advocate of girls in sports and one of the loveliest people to call your friend. We love you, Shirley, now and forever.”

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League also posted a tribute to Burkovich.

Scheana Shared Photos of Her Aunt Shirley on Instagram

We will miss you dearly Aunt Shirley! 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/hNsX2E8JWZ — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) April 1, 2022

In a post on her Instagram story, Scheana shared the news that her famous aunt passed away. She captioned a photo of her aunt with, “Heaven gained a legend of an angel today. Aunt Shirley, I will miss you so very much.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also shared recent photos of Burkovich holding her baby daughter, Summer Moon, who was born in April 2012. “Thankful for these memories with @summermoon,” Scheana wrote.

A video clip showed Burkovich tossing a ball to baby Summer in a ball pit. “So thankful Summer got to play catch with you!” Scheana wrote of the women’s pro baseball legend. “Palm Springs won’t be the same without you there.”

She captioned another pic of Summer wearing a baseball-themed t-shirt that Aunt Shirley had given her. “I’m so happy you got to see Summer in her shirt Aunt Shirley!” Scheana wrote, adding, “For those who don’t know, she was on the Rockford Peaches and was in the movie ‘A League of Their Own!”

Scheana also shared a link to her late aunt’s guest spot on her “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast, during which she talked about her groundbreaking baseball career.

Scheana Talked About her Aunt Shirley in a 2020 Episode of Vanderpump Rules

It is far too overlooked in Vanderpump Rules history that Scheana’s Great Aunt Shirley inspired “A League of Their Own.” pic.twitter.com/wmnH9pKv3T — CASSANDRA (@CassaClaire) February 15, 2021

In a 2020 “Vanderpump Rules” episode, Scheana talked about her Aunt Shirley during a softball game between the Tom Tom and SUR staffers. In the episode, Scheana revealed that she had experience with baseball thanks to her famous aunt. Scheana also revealed that she played baseball and softball herself, starting as a child and continuing through high school, and that her long fingernails were not a problem for her as she hit the pitcher’s mound.

Scheana also revealed her aunt’s influence in a “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” piece for Us Weekly.

“My great aunt Shirley was a member of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, on the Rockford Peaches,” she wrote, adding, “I was the only girl on the all-boys baseball team for four years.”

