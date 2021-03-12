Scheana Shay Accidentally Reveals Her Baby’s Name

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is expecting her Mini Scheana any day now. Shay announced in October that she will welcome a baby girl in April 2021, with her serious boyfriend Brock Davies. The SURver has been upfront and open about documenting her pregnancy, but now it appears she may have accidentally been too open.

Bravo fan accounts shocked their followers when they discovered a hidden detail. Shay started an Instagram account for her baby, called @MiniScheana. But fan accounts noticed that when they looked at the account, @MiniScheana was not its first username.

Shay and Davies originally named their baby’s Instagram account, Summer Marie Honey. She originally created the account with the username @SummerMarieHoney on November 12, 2020, per the account information. Shay often goes by her name, Scheana Marie.

Fans also noticed that naming the baby Summer adds up with a mysterious photo. A fan tweeted a photo of Shay opening gifts at Christmas holding a name that appeared to be Summer. “called it at Christmas when Sheana has a gift under the tree for someone named Summer,” the fan tweeted. “said it was the baby name and it looks like he was right!!!”

Shay nor Davies have confirmed or denied that they will be naming their soon-to-be daughter Summer Marie.

Shay Isn’t the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star to Accidentally Slip Up on a Baby’s Name

Being pregnant and in the public eye cannot be easy, especially when trying to keep a baby’s name a secret. But Shay and Davies aren’t the only stars to have accidentally revealed a baby’s name.

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced they were expecting a baby boy in September, and Cartwright is due April 13. The two also made a baby Instagram account, called @LittleBabyCauchi.

The couple tried to keep their baby’s name a secret, but their close friend and cast member Tom Schwartz may have spilled the beans a month early. Following a baby shower held for Taylor and Cartwright at Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s Valley Village home, Schwartz posted an Instagram Story that seemed to tease the first name of the former Vanderpump Rules couple’s son, who is due in April.

In a screenshot shared by the Blocked_by_Jax Instagram account, Schwartz’s photo of baby onesies and other clothing embroidered with the word “Cruzing” on them was shown, according to The Sun. The Tom Tom partner tagged the expectant couple in the post, which has since been deleted, The Sun reported.

Fans think Taylor and Cartwright’s son’s name will be Cruz Cauchi, and many noted that Schwartz will severely pay for his accident.

Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Hinted at Her Baby’s Name

As many Vanderpump Rules fans know, many of the ladies have gone through a baby boom. Along with Cartwright and Shay expecting babies in April, two of their co-stars also had baby fever. Stassi Schroeder and husband Beau Clark welcomed baby girl Hartford Charlie Rose Clark on Thursday, January 7.

Shortly before Cartwright announced her pregnancy in September, Lala Kent revealed that she and her her fiancé Randall Emmett are expecting their first baby together. The 30-year-old Give Them Lala Beauty founder shared that the two are having a girl any day now.

Kent and Emmett also created an Instagram account for their little one, called Give Them Lala Baby. Kent shared an update on her baby’s name in February. Kent posted a selfie of her pregnant belly on her Instagram Story on Monday, February 8. She added the caption, “I can’t wait to meet you, O. 8 months.” Prior to her latest Instagram Story, Kent had not detailed any information about name ideas for her little girl, but calling her “O” may be a hint fans can expect her name to start with that letter.

