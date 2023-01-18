Scheana Shay & Rob Valletta Had Baby Names Picked Out

Scheana Shay and Rob Valletta dated after Shay’s divorce from her ex, Mike Shay. The two were in a relationship for several months in 2017, but Valletta ended up breaking things off with the “Vanderpump Rules” star before the new year.

“The truth is, it’s really hard in her circle of friends,” Valletta told Andy Cohen on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” after his split from Shay. “Individually, when they’re by themselves, they’re really great people. But when you put that group of people together, they’re savages. They come after you, and it’s really hard to have a successful relationship with those people attacking you from all sides,” he continued, adding that Shay’s “world is really hard to feel secure in.”

In the years since their split, Shay and Valletta have stayed in touch and have developed a friendship. Shay asked Valletta to do an episode of her podcast and he agreed. On the December 23, 2022, episode of “Scheananigans,” the two chatted about their relationship and how far they’ve come over the past few years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Valletta & Shay Agreed to Name a Potential Daughter ‘Madison’

Although Valletta was on a few episodes of “Vanderpump Rules,” it seems as though the public may have not realized just how serious their relationship was at the time.

Several fans of the show constantly criticized Shay for seeming obsessed with “Rob,” which was all she really talked about on camera at the time. However, she and Valletta were having some really serious conversations behind the scenes.

Shay decided to kick off the podcast by playing a game she called “Am I Crazy.” During the game, Shay asked her ex questions about their relationship, with him responding whether or not Shay was crazy for thinking or feeling a certain way.

“Was I crazy in agreeing to name our future daughter Madison, even though tbh, didn’t really like that name?” Shay asked.

“You didn’t like the name?” Valletta asked.

“Madison? Not in my top names for — no offense to any Madisons out there. I would have changed it to Madi for me, cause I think Madi’s cute. But, no, I always wanted to name a daughter either Reagan or Summer or Jameson. I liked Jaxon. I liked boy names for girls. I liked Ryan,” Shay explained.

“At the end of the day, when you’re in love, and in conversations, it’s like, it’s a different dialogue. So, are you crazy or not crazy? I think that’s not a valid question,” Valletta answered. He said that while he doesn’t think Shay was crazy, he suggested that maybe she was “crazy in love at the time.”

Valletta & Shay Looked at a House Together

Another question that Shay asked Valletta on her podcast was whether or not the two went and looked at a house together — proving how serious their relationship actually was at the time.

“100%,” Valletta said.

“Cause everyone’s like, ‘you’re crazy,'” she said.

“It was in Studio City,” Valletta continued. “North of the 101. Two story little white house. With a weird, creepy attic. We looked at it,” he said, adding, that he does like looking at real estate, but he and Shay were in a place where they were thinking about living together.

Although it was fairly early on in their romantic relationship, the two had actually known each other for years prior, so Valletta didn’t really feel like they were moving too fast. “In my brain, when you know, you know,” he said.

