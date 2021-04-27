‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl: PHOTOS

Scheana Shay is a mom! The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 35, welcomed her first baby with her boyfriend Brock Davies in Los Angeles. The baby girl, whom the mom-to-be had dubbed “mini-Scheana” throughout her pregnancy, was born on April 26 and is named Summer Moon Honey Davies.

Scheana and Brock shared sweet photos of their baby girl after welcoming her into the world. In an Instagram post, Scheana revealed that she suffered a rare complication of preeclampsia called HELLP syndrome. The Bravo star added that due to her complications she will spend an extended time in the hospital.

Scheana Also Shared a Photo From The Delivery Room

The reality star first arrived at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in the morning on April 25 and was induced, a source told Us Weekly.

At the hospital, Scheana teased her baby’s impending birth with a “How it started” post to her Instagram story as she showed off her 40-week bump, and then a pic of her in labor, one day after her April 24th due date. In the photo, the Bravo star’s hospital band was visible as she lay in bed while her man could be seen laying on a bed across the room. “How it’s going…40 weeks, one day…” she wrote.

Brock also posted from the hospital room, captioning the same photo with the message, “I can honestly say I don’t just look hopeless in this photo but during this stage in our journey, I feel hopeless. I love you, honey.”

He later updated to clarify that he meant he felt “helpless” as he watched Scheana labor, but his comments make more sense now that fans know of the complications the new mom suffered.

“I also feel useless in comparison to watching such an amazing experience,” he wrote. “I was all hands on deck to support Sheana who was Wonder Woman.”

Scheana Previously Suffered a Miscarriage & Called Her Daughter Her ‘Rainbow Baby’

Scheana was vocal about her desire to become a mom and even had her eggs frozen before meeting Brock. The couple had a previous pregnancy last year that ended with a devastating miscarriage.

In an Instagram post shared days before her daughter’s birth, Scheana got emotional as she revealed she was “beyond grateful” for her year-long journey to motherhood after first finding out she was pregnant last May.

“To the baby I lost, thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy,” she wrote.

Scheana also thanked her “rainbow baby” for blessing her with an “amazing” pregnancy that had her still active and full of energy. “I cannot wait to hold you in my arms and I will always and forever protect you.” she wrote to her baby.

Scheana Shared Her Pregnancy Milestones With Her Social Media Followers

Throughout her pregnancy, Scheana shared photos, videos, and vlogs with her fans as she documented her milestones. When social media followers gave her unsolicited advice about everything from her belly button ring to her cat litter box, she fired back.

“Like y’all “I’ve been pregnant for a long time,” Scheana said on her Instagram story, according to Hollywood Life. “Like, you don’t think I know that I’m not supposed to clean cat litter? That’s what I got a Litter-Robot for.”

Scheana also gave fans a close-up look at her two baby showers, one of which included most of her female costars from Vanderpump Rules costars.

When she was just shy of her due date, the mom-to-be made a move from San Diego to Los Angeles to be closer to her doctors and her family, Ahead of her baby’s birth, Scheana also shared footage of her baby girl’s adorable nursery at their new L.A. pad, which features pink and white furniture.

Because her boyfriend Brock is already a father of two, Scheana has said he already knows the drill and has told her not to “stress” herself out with worry over their baby.

“He’s like, ‘It’s a kid. We’re gonna be fine. She’s gonna be all right. You don’t need to freak out over every little thing,’” Scheana told Bravo Insider. “And I’m like, I don’t think I will. But then I think I will at the same time. I’m terrified of something happening to her …So I just need to stay calm, know that this isn’t his first rodeo. “

Scheana is the last of four “Vanderpump Rules” stars to deliver babies since January. Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright are all also new moms.

