‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals Plan to Expand Her Family

Scheana Shay revealed that she is open to having another child, but she is taking things slowly.

In August 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out on an episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast to reveal that she is taking the first steps to have a second child with her husband Brock Davies, but would do so via surrogate instead of giving birth on her own.

While speaking about her issues with anxiety, Shay, 39, told her podcast guest Janet Caperna that she was unsure about having a second child. “Like I don’t know if I want to do it again. I don’t know if I can, I don’t know,” she said. “But I do have an appointment after this podcast with [the doctor] who froze my eggs.”

“So we’re going to just take the next steps to see about fertilizing the eggs see if we have any embryos,” she continued. “That’s as far mentally as I can go. We have the consult today. And then we need to get the eggs transferred over to [the doctor’s] new facility [before moving forward].”

“But I know because we do have to go the surrogate route it’s going to be a year and a half, two years before we would even have a baby,” Shay added. “So hopefully by then I’m mentally a little stronger.”

Fans Were Mistaken About Scheana Shay’s Reasons for Using a Surrogate

Shay gave birth to a baby girl, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021 but suffered a serious complication during her delivery. But some fans may have forgotten about Shay’s medical emergency or never knew about it based on comments about her podcast.

“So why can’t you carry? I’m confused is there pregnancy concerns, health concerns?” one fan asked.

“She doesn’t wanna gain weight again,” another speculated.

“Breaks my heart we are in a place women are so worried about their body image they won’t carry kids anymore,” another critic chimed in.

“Why do people in Cali automatically turn ignorant and need a therapist and IVF doc. So ridiculous,” added another.

“It’s sooo LA to have a surrogate now thanks Kim 🙄😂,” another wrote.

Others posted in defense of Shay.

“She had a difficult child birth and almost died so yeah using a surrogate is a great option here,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“She had HELLP syndrome which is life threatening for her and her baby. So insinuating it was about weight and vanity is completely unnecessary,” another wrote.

In a 2021 episode of her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay revealed that when she was induced at 40 weeks of pregnancy with Summer, her blood pressure skyrocketed. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome.

“It was really scary,” Scheana said of her childbirth experience. “Basically, my liver was struggling. I was borderline about to have a stroke or a seizure.”

Shay said had she not been induced, she may have died from the condition. “It literally is a life-threatening disease, and it could have been fatal,” she said on her podcast.

Shay shared more details in a post-delivery Instagram post. “I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome,” she wrote in 2021. “My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum.”

Scheana Shay Previously Cast Doubt on Having More Kids

Shay suffered a miscarriage before getting pregnant with Summer Moon. Following her difficult delivery, she hinted that she would never give birth again. “I don’t know if I want to do this again,” she told People magazine in September 2021. “It won’t be a better pregnancy.”

She also clarified that she would consider adoption or surrogacy sometime in the future. “I would freeze embryos before I would try to get naturally pregnant again,” she said. “I got an IUD the second my doctor said I was cleared to. I’m not trying to have another anytime soon.”

On the “Scheananigans” podcast in March 2022, Davies said he “definitely” looked forward “to having one or two” more kids with Shay. At that time, Shay said she would consider having more children “in a couple of years.”

In an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Shay expressed fear over having another high-risk pregnancy. It was also revealed that the “Good as Gold” singer and co-star Ariana Madix went together to freeze their eggs before Shay met Davies.

