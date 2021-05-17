Scheana Shay Explains Baby Summer Moon’s Name

Scheana Shay spilled details on the meaning behind her baby girl’s name. The “Vanderpump Rules” star welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, with boyfriend Brock Davies on April 27, and fans have been wondering about the baby’s unique moniker.

In a new episode of her podcast, titled “Summer is Here,” the new mom gave all of the details on her baby girl’s adorable name and the special connection she has to Brock’s eight-year-old daughter.

Scheana Shay Explained That Summer’s First Name is From a TV Show

On her Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast, Scheana opened up about the surprising inspiration for her baby’s name. The new mom admitted she was inspired by the teen drama, “The O.C.”

“Back in high school, I was a huge fan of ‘The O.C.,’ specifically Rachel Bilson,” Scheana explained. “She, to this day, is one of my favorite actresses.”

Rachel played popular socialite Summer Roberts on the SoCal-based drama series, which aired on Fox from 2003 to 2007.

The reality star went on to joke that if there is ever a “Vanderpump Rules” movie adaptation, she wants Selena Gomez to play “young Scheana,” and Rachel Bilson to play Scheana now.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star added that before she was of legal drinking age, her fake ID name was always Summer and that it has “just been a name that I’ve always loved.”

There’s also a couple of interesting name connections to proud papa Brock’s side of the family. Brock agreed that the name Summer was a “perfect fit” for his newborn because his daughter in Australia is named Winter.

“Hopefully when they meet each other they’ll be able to bond over that moment,” Brock said on the podcast. In an even more “bonding” twist, Brock’s daughters Summer and Winter were born on the same day, April 27, but eight years apart. The Australian fitness guru also has a son named Eli who lives in Australia.

As for Summer’s middle name, Scheana explained one night she was doing a moon ritual on the beach to manifest “a healthy birth” following her past miscarriage, and that the name Moon just made sense. “The moon was something I prayed on,” she said, adding that her daughter was born on the “night of a full pink supermoon.”

The couple added that the name “Honey” is Brock’s mom’s maiden name, so they wanted to honor her as well.

“My mom’s over the moon,” Brock said of his mother’s newborn granddaughter. “Over the Summer Moon.”

Scheana Revealed That In the Hospital Her Baby Was Mistakenly Referred to By Her Ex-Husband Mike Shay’s Name

In an awkward moment, Scheana revealed that at one point during her hospital stay at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, a nurse mistakenly called Brock “Mr. Shay” and referred to Summer as “the Shay baby.”

Fans know that Scheana was briefly married to Mike Shay and after their divorce kept his name for business purposes.

“Shay is my Stage name, it is my legal name,” she said. “I do want to change it now that Summer has Brock’s name.”

The new parents also gushed about their daughter’s beautiful head of hair and teased a future nickname regarding her eye color. While Brock said he hopes their baby has green eyes, Scheana pointed out that she and Brock both have brown eyes so the odds are high Summer will, too. But the happy mom added she’s “fine” with “a brown-eyed girl.”

