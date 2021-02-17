Scheana Shay Defends Trip To Hawaii Ahead of Baby’s Birth

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is on a Hawaiian vacation just a few weeks before she is due to give birth to her baby girl.

The 35-year old Bravo star, who is expecting her first child with longtime love Brock Davies in April, recently took to Twitter to announce that she was taking a trip to Hawaii’s North Shore ahead of her baby’s birth.

But as with everything Scheana does, some commenters took her to task for her “babymoon,” with one critic even calling the reality star out for announcing the fun trip amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what the Vanderpump Rules alum said about her pre-baby trip:

Scheana Revealed That She Felt Perfectly Safe Traveling On a Plane During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Scheana shared her travel news on Twitter as well as her Instagram story. After the “Good as Gold” singer announced that she was headed to Hawaii for one final vacation 10 weeks before her baby is due to be born, she received plenty of comments from critics.

One Twitter commenter warned Scheana to wear a mask and a shield the whole time she is on the plane, then added, “Probably not the best time to advertise that you’re traveling though. It’s just not cool in the middle of a pandemic when so many have lost loved ones.”

Others said they were disappointed by Scheana’s ” non-essential” travel, with one writing, “Who travels in a pandemic and pregnant.”

“Girl this is the time to he keeping your itinerary to yourself,” another wrote. “WE’RE IN A GLOBAL PANDEMIC! It’s a few years of your life on hold. Your job ended bc of covid. Do you want to lose your life too?”

Another follower asked Scheana if she was worried about flying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When is Covid gonna go away? It’s not,” Scheana replied on Twitter. “I haven’t flown anywhere in a year and I probably won’t for a long time after baby comes. Most ppl have to be tested before Hawaii unless they’re going into a 2-week quarantine. Flying 1st class and feel safe doing so.”

In the comments section on her Instagram page, Scheana was also asked if she planned to quarantine after arriving in Hawaii.

“No. We did testing and got cleared ahead of time,” she replied to a fan.

Scheana Has Dealt With A Lot of Judgment During Her Pregnancy & Is Now Clapping Back at Her Critics

Scheana has become a master at handling her haters throughout her pregnancy. When one Instagram follower zeroed in a drink that was in her hand on her Instagram story and asked, “Please tell me that’s not a cocktail you’re holding in your story….?” the mom-to-be fired back with a sarcastic response.

“Yep, I’m drinking alcohol,” Scheana wrote. “Not a mocktail by any means.”

Earlier this month she also fired back at mommy shamers who criticized her for buying “too many diapers” and for wearing a belly button piercing during her pregnancy.

“I bought too many diapers, I got too many of this,” she said on her Instagram story, according to Hollywood Life. “I mean, geez, I still have three months to go. I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby.”

Scheana, who suffered a miscarriage last summer before becoming pregnant with her “rainbow” baby, also had a message for people telling her to take out her belly button ring and to stop cleaning her cat litter – something she hasn’t even been doing.

“Like y’all, I’ve been pregnant since last May,” she said. “I’ve been pregnant for a long time…like, you don’t think I know that I’m not supposed to clean cat litter? That’s what I got a Litter-Robot for.”

Scheana told her critics to “just stop” with the unsolicited advice.

