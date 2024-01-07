Scheana Shay Responds to Backlash for Her Comment About Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is defending herself after receiving backlash from fans for her comment about her castmate, Ariana Madix.

While recording the December 29 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay noted that some “Vanderpump Rules” fans were unhappy about remarks she made regarding the aftermath of Madix getting cheated on by her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, on a December 2023 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast. During the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” episode, Shay said she also faced some difficulty after Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, stating she does not “know if Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on [her].”

While recording the December 29 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay stated that she believed fans were upset by the comment because they did not listen to the entirety of her “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, as it was restricted under a paywall.

“The fans just went wild, trashing me, for a little snippet of a conversation. Without the full context. Because that’s what people do. I can’t say I blame them at times. When you are watching an episode of the show, and you are giving this information. And that’s what you are fully judging on. But obviously it’s never the full story,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Stated That She Had a Hard Time Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

In the December 29 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay stated that she was going through some hardships in her personal life during the production of season 11. She also encouraged “Vanderpump Rules” viewers to “not rush to judgement” over her remark regarding Madix during the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode.

“This podcast — I was explaining about how Ariana will never understand how hard this has been for me,” said Shay. “So the context behind that is — it’s not because of having to cut off Tom Sandoval. It’s not because that I also lost Raquel in my life, someone who was very close in my inner circle. I felt like she was family. I mean I loved her so much. It was because this year has been hard. There has been so many other things unrelated or indirectly related to Scandoval that have happened in my life.”

Shay also stated that fans will have a better understanding of what she went through once the entirety of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 airs.

“There were a lot of other things outside of the VPR world — and trying to talk around those events, I feel like I’ve maybe misspoken at times. Things that I have said have come off wrong,” continued the “Good as Gold” singer.

Scheana Shay Stated That She Struggled With Navigating Her Relationships After Tom Sandoval’s Affair

While recording the December 13 “Bravo Hot Mic” podcast episode, Shay stated that she had difficulty navigating her relationship with Madix and Sandoval in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She suggested that she usually chooses to forgive those who have wronged her.

“Do I just stay team Ariana? And say f*** Tom forever? Do I try and work toward a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to [Madix]? And it was this whole inner struggle all season long. Where I’m like I have things that I need to work through so I can sleep at night. So I can be a present mother,” said the mother of one.

After stating that Madix may never realize what she went through while filming season 11, Shay clarified that she is aware the affair did not “happen to [her].” She said, however, “there was a lot that [Sandoval] did to personally to [her]” that she found upsetting.

“Outside of Ariana, I feel like I was the person next mostly directed by all of this. But I’m not allowed to feel anything. Because it’s not about me. Because it’s only about her,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Shared Where She Stood With Ariana Madix in December 2023

While recording the December 1 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay noted Madix and Katie Maloney did not seem happy after they discovered she and her husband Brock Davies visited Sandoval’s hotel room for a party at BravoCon 2023, held the weekend of November 3, 2023. According to Shay, she did not realize the afterparty was in Sandoval’s room until she arrived. She also stated that she reprimanded Sandoval for comments he made about Madix.

“I guess [Maloney and Madix] had made some comments. And they had no context of why I was in his room,” said Shay. “They didn’t know that I also was giving him s**** while I was in his room about the things he was saying about Ariana. So I’m not even mad about what they said. They were just reacting to something they just heard.”

She then asserted that she and Madix are “good.”

“We’ve always been good,” said Shay.