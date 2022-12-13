‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals She Was ‘Blacklisted’ From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

A star from “Vanderpump Rules” revealed she was kicked out of a “Dancing with the Stars” taping four years ago – and the embarrassing incident recently came back to haunt her.

Bravo star Scheana Shay is friends with “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, and their husbands, Brock Davies and Luis Ruelas, have formed a friendship as well.

So when Giudice was cast as a contestant on the 31st season of the Disney + ballroom show in 2022, she invited Shay and Davies to attend the season finale. That’s when Shay’s past with the TV dancing show was resurrected – and she almost didn’t get into the live finale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Revealed Why She Was Not Allowed to Attend ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tapings For Years

On the December 9, 2022 episode of her “Scheananagins” podcast, Shay, 37, revealed that she has never been asked to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” and that she feared she may have been blacklisted from the show due to an incident that took place when she went to a DWTS taping four years ago.

On her podcast, Shay explained, “In 2018, I go with my mom to see ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ When we checked in, they found a weed pen in my purse.”

“Apparently, once you cross the gates at the CBS lot it’s like private federal property, and I brought drugs onto that property,” she said. “At the time, I had my medical card. They didn’t care. They took my ID, they said ‘Don’t ever come back.’ So I have not tried to go until this season.”

Shay revealed that when the DWTS Season 31 cast was announced she couldn’t believe the lineup.

“I was like ‘Oh my God. it’s Teresa [Giudice] and Heidi [D’Amelio] and Shangela and Gabby [Windey],” she said. “So Teresa goes home after like two weeks, but for the finale, she’s like ‘You and Brock should come.’ Now I don’t tell Teresa that I might not be allowed on the lot again, but Teresa’s like ‘Don’t worry, I got your name down, you’re good to go.’”

Shay said Giudice had her name on a guest list and even sent her a screenshot of the confirmation, but when she got to the studio she was stopped by security.

“We walk up to the gate, the guy is looking at my ID. … I give him my ID, he looks up, he’s like ‘Hold on,’” Shay revealed. “And the guy’s like ‘I don’t really know how to say this to you, but your name matches the name of someone who’s not allowed on the property. So my supervisor’s gonna come over and have a talk with you.’”

“And I’m like ‘No f***ing way,” Shay revealed. “I am actually blacklisted still from ‘Dancing With the Stars!’ So I’m freaking out a little bit.”

Shay said the supervisor then came over and said, “Is this the marijuana girl?”

The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran said she was then forced to explain the incident that happened four years ago. The supervisor then told her “it’s 2022 now” and that audience members are allowed to bring previously banned items, including cell phones, into the studio now.

“Long story short, we got into the show and it was amazing,” Shay said.

Scheana Shay Was Previously in the DWTS Audience When Lisa Vanderpump Competed on the Show

PHOTO: Scheana Marie with Lisa Vanderpump and her partner Gleb on the set of 'Dancing With The Stars' pic.twitter.com/2rwppfHMN6 — Vanderpump Rules (@VanderpumpRules) March 28, 2013

Shay has made several visits to the “Dancing With the Stars” studio. In 2013, she was photographed with contestant Lisa Vanderpump and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, on the set of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. The “Vanderpump Rules” boss was voted off during the fourth week of the competition in season 16, according to ABC News.

Shay was also seen on camera as she attended the Season 31 finale, courtesy of Giudice’s guest pass.

As for the chance of her ever competing on the show now that she’s allowed in the studio, Shay said she’s down for it.

“’Dancing With the Stars,’ hit me up. I am ready,” Shay said on her podcast.

