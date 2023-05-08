Scheana Shay Thinks Rumor About Billie Lee & Tom Sandoval Is True

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay discussed Tom Sandoval’s friendship with her former castmate, Billie Lee, who exited the Bravo series after season 7. In the May 5 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay mentioned that Lee and Sandoval were photographed together after his and Ariana Madix’s breakup. While recording the podcast episode, the “Good as Gold” singer asked her guest, SUR manager Peter Madrigal, if he remembered a rumor about Sandoval and Lee from “back in the day.” Madrigal shared he did recall the rumor, stating, “I do actually that they were sleeping [sic],” before Shay interjected, “I think it’s true.” She then referenced that Sandoval cheated on Madix with his co-star, Raquel Leviss.

“I think a lot of things now because I feel like I just saw only the good and now I am seeing a lot of the bad,” said Shay.

The reality television star claimed that in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale trailer, Sandoval admitted that he was unfaithful with “someone else” besides Leviss. She also suggested that she thinks Sandoval and Lee had a similar dynamic to how he acted with Leviss.

“I mean you saw [Sandoval] say ‘it was more than once.’ So I don’t know,” said Shay. “I kind of think something maybe did happen with him and Billie back in the day and they just made a pact to not tell anyone. Because why would they? That would f*** up the relationship and friendship and their lives as it just did with [Leviss].”

Madrigal stated that he agreed with Shay.

“Now that I look back on everything, yeah, I think that definitely happened,” said the manager.

Scheana Shay Commented on Billie Lee’s Friendship With Tom Sandoval on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Page Six reported that in the April 19 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Shay described Lee as “shady” following her choice to remain close to Sandoval after reports circulated that he was unfaithful in early March 2023.

According to the publication, Lee took to Instagram on April 17 to address the criticism she has received for staying friends with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

“Tom and Ariana are my family, they have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I’m am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking a side. Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways,” stated the comedian.

Scheana Shay Responded to Tom Sandoval’s ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff’ Comments

In a March 2023 episode of her podcast, Shay shared that she was unsure if her past positive interactions with Sandoval were genuine.

“Every time I thought he was just so generous and so kind and so everything, just such an amazing friend and now I’m like were you just doing all of this because it was self-serving, because it fed your ego, because it made you look good?” said Shay.

Sandoval appeared to address Shay’s remarks in an April 2023 interview on Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” He stated that he was frustrated that his castmates were “using [the affair] to make it seem like everything [he] has done for them, like all the favors, all the times [he has] stuck by them when nobody else would, to just make that out to be like that [he is] a narcissist and that was all just so [he] could look good.”

Shay responded to Sandoval’s comments in the May 5 episode of her podcast.

“I know Sandoval has been running his mouth and saying stuff about, you know, just even this podcast and people using it for whatever and he’s like it’s as if the 13 years of friendship meant nothing. And I’m like it’s not that it meant nothing, it’s just now I question everything,” said Shay.