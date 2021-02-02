Scheana Shay Blasts Mom-Shamers Ahead of Baby’s Birth

Scheana Shay clapped back at mommy shamers—nearly three months before she is due to give birth.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Brock Davies in April, fired back at trolls on her social media page after they criticized her for buying “too many diapers” ahead of her child’s birth and for continuing to wear a belly ring during her pregnancy.

She was also incorrectly scolded for cleaning her cat’s litter box.

Here’s what Scheana said to her critics:

Scheana Addressed Her Critics Directly In a Lengthy Rant & Called Them Out for Their Unsolicited Advice About Her Shopping & Her Body

In an Instagram story, Scheana shared DMs of unsolicited advice she received from followers who think she is overbuying supplies ahead of Baby Girl Davies’ arrival.

Others weighed in after Scheana posed for a bikini mirror selfie alongside her boyfriend Brock Davies, seen on Instagram here, where her belly button piercing was in full view as she began the third trimester of her pregnancy. Some critics told her she needs to take her belly button ring out.

In her Instagram story, the “Good as Gold” singer revealed that unhelpful commenters told her a formula maker that she already bought is a waste of money and that she should curtail her diaper buying.

“I bought too many diapers, I got too many of this,” Scheana said, according to Hollywood Life.

She also questioned why she would return something just because a “random stranger” told her to.

“I mean, geez, I still have three months to go,” she said. “I can’t imagine what’s to come when I have the baby… to all the ‘Take your belly button ring out, it’s going to rip, it’s going to stretch, don’t clean cat litter’..like y’all, I’ve been pregnant since last May…I’ve been pregnant for a long time…like, you don’t think I know that I’m not supposed to clean cat litter? That’s what I got a Litter-Robot for.”

Scheana added that all of the “little tedious messages are so annoying” and are filling up her DMs so he doesn’t see all the “actual important ones” that need to be seen.

The Vanderpump Rules veteran told her critics, “Just stop.”

Scheana Thanked Her More Thoughtful Fans for Their Support After She Opened Up About Her ‘Really High’ Glucose Levels Ahead of a 3-Hour Glucose Test

While she has had it with the haters, Scheana did thank thoughtful fans who reached out to her with helpful advice after she recently shared a scary update on her pregnancy. The Bravo beauty told fans she was nervous about an upcoming glucose test after already showing “really high” levels.

Scheana broke down while telling her followers that she was upset over the news because she has been eating healthy foods, working out, and doing “everything right,” so the potential health issue caught her by surprise.

The longtime SUR waitress later updated her story to reveal that gestational diabetes runs in her family. She has not yet revealed the results of her glucose test.

Scheana has shared a lot about her plans to become a mom. Her decision to freeze her eggs was addressed last season on Vanderpump Rules. At the time, she was concerned about her biological clock because she wasn’t in a serious relationship.

In June, she opened up to her fans about a devastating pregnancy loss that she suffered. She detailed the heartbreaking experience in a YouTube video titled “I Had a Miscarriage.”

