‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Changes Her Look Ahead of Season 11

Scheana Shay showed off a new look ahead of filming for the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

In June 2022, the Bravo star posted to her Instagram story as she sat in a California salon to get her hair done, and fans had a lot to say about the final results.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Debuted An Ombre Blonde Look

Shay is known for her dark brunette hair, but she likes to change things up. On June 23, 2023, she posted a photo of her sitting in a salon and she tagged Stylist Erik Gutierrez, who is the founder of Agence Salon. She later posted a photo of a blunt-cut ombre style that had darker roots and gradually went to light blonde.

Fans had a lot to say about Shay’s newly lightened look, with some saying the change in her looks was “drastic.”

“Wow. I’m not sure what I think yet. A drastic change,” one follower wrote.

Others thought Shay looked like her close friend and co-star Ariana Madix, who recently went platinum ”breakup blonde” after her split from Tom Sandoval.

“It’s giving Ariana. Haha,” one fan wrote of Shay’s hair. “Looks like Ariana,” another agreed.

But others pointed out that Madix bleached her entire head blonde while Shay went ombre.

“Dyes hair blond, everyone immediately thinks she looks like Ariana. 😂 Ok cause all blonds look alike. She looks GORGEOUS and not all like Ariana,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter accused Shay of trying to look like her former friend, Raquel Leviss, who was at the center of the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal that played out during season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Nice but now you are trying to look like Raquel,” one commenter wrote to Shay.

Scheana Shay Gradually Lightened Her Hair Over the Past Few Months

Shay’s idea to go for lighter locks may have spawned after she discovered her first gray hair earlier this year. In April, the 38-year-old revealed she posted a video after her pal Lala Kent spotted a gray straggler,

“Lala just informed me I have my first gray hair up there,” Shay said.

After Kent plucked it out. Shay tried to insist that it was a blonde hair, but Kent assured her it was gray.

In April 2023, Shay posted to her Instagram story after she went to Gutierrez’s salon to slightly lighten her hair. “Phase 1 of the lightening has begun,” she wrote of the lighter brown look.

Shay has not revealed if she will go all the way with a platinum blonde hairdo as Madix did, but in September 2022 she did give fans a peek at what that would look like on her. In photos shared to her Instagram story and reposted by Monsters & Critics, Shay posed in a platinum blonde wig that was styled in the same way as her real hair is. In the caption she wrote, “Do blondes really have more fun? Let’s find out…”

Shay isn’t the only “Vanderpump Rules” star who looks different since the season 10 reunion was filmed earlier this year. Co-star Katie Maloney recently debuted a chic, shorter hairstyle that had some fans comparing her to ’90s singer Natalie Imbruglia.

