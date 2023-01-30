Scheana Shay Gives Update on Relationship With Brandi Glanville

Scheana Shay opened up about her relationship with Brandi Glanville. Nearly 15 years after the “Vanderpump Rules” star alleged that she had an affair with Glanville’s former husband, Eddie Cibrian, she admitted she didn’t think of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s feelings when she spilled all in an interview.

During a January 2023 episode of Dear Media’s “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, Shay revealed that when she first met her husband Brock Davies’ family, she told them about the “scandal” she was involved in with the married actor when she was in her early 20s.

“I was explaining to them how ‘Vanderpump Rules’ started and you know, the scandal that I was once involved in,” she said. “And as I’m telling this story, I said, you know, at the time I was 21 and make whatever excuse I want, whatever.”

“But at the time I said I didn’t for one second think about when I did a public interview, how that was going to make Brandi feel,” she admitted. “I just thought, f*** this guy. He screwed me over. I need to tell my side. And I didn’t even think of the ramifications that was going to cause this poor woman who was pregnant and got cheated on. I felt just so sick, you know? “

Shay added that she has since gotten to a good place with Glanville.

“It’s just so crazy how things come full circle and then, you know, I’m hanging out with Brandi at Bravo Con and we’re trying to plan doing each other’s podcasts,” she said. Shay added that she would “love” to have Glanville on her show and also be a guest on Glanville’s “Unfiltered” podcast.

Scheana Shay Gave an Interview About Her Affair With Eddie Cibrian in 2009

In 2009, Shay opened up to Access Hollywood after it was revealed that he was having an affair with LeAnn Rimes after meeting her on the set of the TV movie “Northern Lights.” The country singer was also married, to her former backup dancer Dean Sheremet, at the time, according to Us Weekly.

Shay spoke out about her own affair with Cibrian, claiming that she was unaware that he was married when she first hooked up with him.

“He would come to my work, we’d go get drinks and after, hang out at my house,” she claimed of their weekly dates. “It went on for about six months and then [my] mom calls me one day and she’s like, ‘So that guy Eddie that you’ve been hanging out with… I just picked up the morning [paper] and it says that him and his wife Brandi of like, I don’t know five years at the time, are expecting their second child.’”

Shay said Cibrian maintained that he was separated from his wife and no longer living with her and that she just wanted to “believe” what he was telling her.

“I was just kind of like, ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell.’ When you’re with me, you’re with me,” she said. “I mean, it was just like no one else mattered. It was just me and him.”

Shay also dished about diamond earrings that Cibrian gifted her, and said that it began to get harder for her to “pull away” from him. In 2009, she found out he was also seeing Rimes and was leaving Glanville for the singer.

Shay later told Us Weekly that she stopped talking to Cibrian after she found out about Rimes. But she also said she didn’t feel that she was ever a homewrecker.

“I’m sick of everyone saying I’m a homewrecker – no!” Shay said. “He wrecked his own home. He broke his vows, he f***ed up, not me!”

Brandi Glanville Confronted Scheana Shay on Camera

Shay actually did face Glanville during a 2012 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” that was filmed at SUR Lounge in West Hollywood. At the time, an upset Shay said she had a lot to get off her chest and admitted she was “shaking.”

“Don’t cry, really,” Glanville told her. “I lost my family. I lost everything that I had. So if anyone’s going to cry here, it’s not going to be you.”

Shay later told Us Weekly that she has “so much anxiety” about meeting with Glanville and almost skipped it.

“I think she was really nervous to talk to me,” Glanville said. “I don’t feel sorry for her. …I didn’t understand why she was crying. I do feel like she’s remorseful…But it is what it is.”

During a 2017 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Glanville called Shay “hypocritical” for gossiping about her co-star Lala Kent’s rumored involvement with a married man, but then admitted that she actually liked watching her ex-husband’s mistress on the show. “Honestly, she is the only girl I like this season on Vanderpump Rules,” Glanville said of Shay. “She seems like she’s the only one that has like the voice of reason. She’s being normal.”

