Scheana Shay Says Goodbye to Breasts With Instagram Post

Scheana Shay, a star of “Vanderpump Rules” said goodbye to her breasts after giving up breastfeeding.

On June 27, Shay took to Instagram to show off her small breasts now that she’s weaned her daughter Summer Moon.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Reveals Post-Breastfeeding Body ‘My Boobs Have Left the Building’

“my boobs have left the building,” she wrote along with a photo of herself on a balcony in a hot pink outfit.

Many in the comments supported her changing look.

“SAME,” former co-star Stassi Schroeder wrote.

“Whomp whomp #mamalife,” a fan wrote.

“How have you lost all your weight?? You look fantastic,” someone commented.

“Always beautiful with or without boobs, make up, fancy clothes, etc. You are a great mom and have a beautiful family!” someone said.

“lmfao you still look great,” someone said. “Hahaha stillll smokin hot tho,” another fan agreed.

“It was a nice visit while it lasted,” a fan wrote.

“And they look perfect!! Please don’t change them,” someone said.

“You look classy and hot. Keep it up, it’s the best you’ve ever looked!” a fan commented.

Some women took to the comments to relate to Shay.

“Literally the worst! Goes from nice plump softballs to deflated balloons in a heartbeat. In what world is this fair,” someone asked.

“After nursing mine were completely gone. Don’t change it. You look amazing,” a fan wrote.

“mine did too after bfeeding…it’s all good cuz you still S’FINE,” someone said.

“Girl I know how you feel. Isn’t that the worst! But they were fun while they lasted,” another fan wrote.

“Welcome to being a mom!” someone wrote.

Shay quit breastfeeding in May 2022, making the announcement via her Instagram Stories.

“Today is a big day for me. It’s May 1st and I’m deciding to officially retire my nursing bra and stop pumping,” Shay said. “Summer stopped latching in December and I’ve been pumping several times a day for almost [five] full months now. I wanted to make it to a year. That was my goal. I did it. But I’m still feeling guilty for making this decision. I also know so many moms who aren’t able to produce milk, so I feel incredibly lucky I was able to do this for so long.”

Stassi Schroeder Cleared up Her Friendship Status With Scheana Following Wedding Snub

When Schroeder was married in Italy in May 2022, fans were primed to comment about which “Vanderpump Rules” stars were and were not at the nuptials and what that meant for their ongoing friendships.

Schroeder spoke about Shay not being invited to their international wedding on an episode of her podcast The Good The Bad And The Baby.

“I think the Scheana articles are what annoyed me the most,” Schroeder said of the media speculating about the status of their friendship. “Scheana and I are fine. Whatever she said does not bother me at all. She was so kind about the response, there were no issues, she understood.”

She also revealed the reality of having to trim back the guest list.

“It’s called being fiscally responsible,” she said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Sorry, we’ve been in a pandemic and I lost a lot of jobs and times are tough and I have a baby now. I can’t spend all of my money on a wedding because I have to make sure I can provide for a child.’”

READ NEXT: Former RHONJ Daughter Reveals She Had a ‘Psychotic Break’