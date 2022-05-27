Scheana Shay’s Bridal Party Includes 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are planning to tie the knot after getting engaged in June 2021. The couple had previously planned a destination wedding in Bali, but the pandemic put a damper on those plans.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars have yet to reveal their exact wedding date, but it is approaching.

“We were flexible because we realized that so many people from 2020 had to reschedule their weddings and same with 2021. So we understand we’re probably not gonna get our 11/11 date that we wanted. So we’re like, ‘OK, as soon as August [and] as late as November. But before Thanksgiving, so everyone can travel and be home,” Scheana previously told Us Weekly.

In an interview with E! News in April 2022, Scheana revealed that her wedding would be held in Mexico in August.

“I just wanted something overlooking the ocean,” she said.

In May 2022, Scheana took a big step in the wedding planning process, taking her bridesmaids dress shopping.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Appears to Be Having a Large Wedding Party With Only 2 Members From the VPR Cast

Despite the fact that this is her second wedding, Scheana seems to be all in on going all out. Scheana took to her Instagram Stories to share some photos and videos with her girlfriends as they went to a dress fitting together before heading out to an all-girls dinner.

In the posts, fans were quick to spot a couple of familiar faces; both Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss were on-hand for the dress outing.

“Looks like Raquel and Ariana were the only two from the show included,” one Redditor commented on a thread about wedding party.

There weren’t too many other recognizable faces and Scheana didn’t tag all of the girls, though there appeared to be six or seven at the dress shop.

“I’m wondering how many original bridesmaids have made it to this wedding as bridesmaids – Pandora was in her first wedding! Stacie the bartender from The Hills, Jenna who had the Smoking Gun Uber from James’ house,” another Reddit comment read.

Other fans couldn’t help but point out that this is Scheana’s second wedding and she seems to be set on making it an ordeal.

“If it’s your second wedding, it better be smaller, and you better be paying for literally everything, including bridesmaids s***,” someone wrote.

“Since this is just her second wedding (I’m sure there will be more) I would hope she paid for the dresses for the girls who are doing this for her again,” added another Reddit user.

Scheana & Brock’s Wedding Could Be Televised

As many VPR fans know, Scheana’s first wedding to Mike Shay was featured on an episode of the show. Although things didn’t work out between Scheana and her first husband, she is more than open to having Bravo cameras in tow for round two.

“It’s in August and I really hope that all of you will be able to see it on season 10,” Shay said on the April 11, 2022, episode of “Spilling Tea Live with Zack & Adam.”

In addition, in her interview with E! News, Scheana stressed that she’d happily welcome a camera crew at her upcoming wedding.

“If we have a season 10, absolutely. Bring the cameras,” she told the outlet at the opening of Vanderpump Paris in Las Vegas in April 2022.

Since that interview, People magazine reported that Bravo renewed “Vanderpump Rules” for a 10th season, though no casting announcements have been confirmed and it’s unknown when filming is scheduled to begin.

