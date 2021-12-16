Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Slammed For Saying They Can’t Go to Australia to See His Kids

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies revealed they won’t be traveling to Australia to see Brock’s kids anytime soon.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has yet to meet her fiance’s children who live in Australia in person, and she won’t be meeting them this holiday season, either. Brock has a daughter named Winter and a son named Eli from his previous marriage, per Life & Style. He has admitted he has not seen his kids in more than four years.

On the December 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked the couple if they have plans to travel to Australia soon to see Brock’s kids now that the borders are “opening up” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Are they open?” Scheana asked. “There’s a new variant.”

“Right now we’re just trying to see what the plan is,” Brock said. “As soon as we are safe to travel and come back…“

“Without quarantine,” Scheana interrupted.

“There’s a big one that we’re traveling with a child,” Brock added, in reference to the couple’s baby daughter, Summer Moon, who was born in April 2021. “But yes, as soon as we can, I look forward to going home and spending time with the family and working on that relationship. Maybe after the season.”

Viewers Slammed Scheana & Brock’s Excuse for Not Seeing His Kids

In comments to a Reddit thread devoted to “Vanderpump Rules” and the WWHL episode that aired after it, fans slammed Scheana and Brock for making excuses about not traveling to see his kids.

“I think it’s pretty clear Brock has zero intentions of ever going back to Australia lol,” one Redditor wrote.

“Definitely a convenient excuse,” another agreed. “ There’s no longer quarantine for international travelers to come here (Australia) if they’re vaxxed and get a test before they fly.”

“I did think it was weird that Scheana mentioned they’ll go “when they don’t have to quarantine.’ That could be…. Years,” a third wrote.

“Scheana keeps saying they can’t go because they’d have to ‘quarantine,’” another wrote. “That is not a good enough reason to not travel to see your kids anymore. I bought it and understood it in 2020 but saying you can’t isolate for a week… it’s starting to seem like she doesn’t want to go if it’s inconvenient. That shouldn’t stop him.”

Others thought it was “weird” that the two pretty much told Andy he was wrong about travel restrictions, while other commenters questioned why Scheana was so worried about traveling now when she flew to Hawaii for a “babymoon” while she was pregnant.

“Scheana saying she was so so paranoid and careful about quarantining, when her and Brock went to Hawaii for a pre baby vacation…. one Redditor wrote.

“She didn’t want to be around anyone or get sick… which is why they flew to Hawaii for a babymoon and pregnancy photoshoot during a pandemic. Makes sense,” another added.

Scheana previously revealed that the coronavirus pandemic was to blame for Brock not seeing his children. In May 2020, she told the ”Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast that she hadn’t met her man’s children yet because it wasn’t safe to travel to Australia.

“Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas,” Scheana said more than 18 months ago, per Us Weekly.

During a previous appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Brock admitted he does not Facetime his kids and that his ex won’t allow him to have a relationship with them until he catches up on his missed child support payments.

