Scheana Shay Reveals She’s Spoken to Brock Davies’ Ex

It’s all happening.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay revealed that she and her fiancé, Brock Davies, have been in touch with his ex. Earlier this season, it was revealed that Davies has two children with another woman who he was with when he lived in Australia, although he hasn’t seen the children in four years due to a number of issues.

“We had a very long FaceTime with her where I told him to just shut up and let her talk because she needed to be heard,” Shay told the outlet on Nov. 15, 2021. “I listened and I, as a very empathetic person, I understood where she was coming from. I couldn’t imagine what she had been through. I know that they were both young and they had a very tumultuous relationship, and it was better that they did separate. But just from a woman’s point of view, I was like, ‘You, really need to look at it from her perspective and not how just you were feeling.’”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

Davies Opened up About the Criticism He Has Received During This Season on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During their interview with Us Weekly, Davies also responded to some of the criticism he’s received from fans during this season of “Vanderpump Rules,” explaining that he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the backlash.

“I kind of put myself in these positions. I was open about my past, and I was OK talking about it. That led to a lot of reflection. I think I didn’t really understand much of it until I actually talked about it [on screen],” Davies told the outlet. “This season has definitely had roller-coasters for me. I’ve gone through all the emotions, and you’ve seen them all, that’s for sure. But I think at the end of it, as long as it keeps me accountable, then I know I am not going back [to] that way ever again.”

Davies Said That Filming This Season Was Like ‘Therapy’ for the Couple

Although this season has been difficult for both Davies and Shay, Davies admitted that filming was like “therapy” for them, and ultimately helped the couple work through some of their issues. Both Davies and Shay have opened up a lot about their relationship this season.