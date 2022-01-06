Scheana Shay Argues With Fiancé Over Money

It’s all happening… or is it?

During the January 4 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Scheana Shay and her fiancé, Brock Davies, got into it about their finances after Shay accused him of not fully paying her back the money she invested in his startup company, Homebody. The conversation came up during the show as the couple discussed their prenup, where Shay revealed she will take 7% of Davies’ company if they were to ever split. However, things started to go south quite quickly during their joint confessional.

“I was y’alls first investor,” Shay said to Davies about his company. In response, Davies said, “I paid you back though.”

“Not every time,” Shay responded, which is where things started to go downhill between the two.

“Yeah, okay, there was one time I didn’t. I owe you three grand.” Davies said. Shay responded, “It was more than that. I’ve invested more than three. It’s over 10, and I said I wanted seven percent.”

“Alright, that’s a f****** lie,” Davies said. “It’s not over 10 grand. I don’t want you to give me a f******* handout. Now I’m getting a handout or I’m taking money from my missus.” Davies then started to cry, to which Shay said, “That’s not what it is whatsoever.”

