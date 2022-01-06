Scheana Shay Argues With Fiancé Over Money

It’s all happening… or is it?
During the January 4 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Scheana Shay and her fiancé, Brock Davies, got into it about their finances after Shay accused him of not fully paying her back the money she invested in his startup company, Homebody. The conversation came up during the show as the couple discussed their prenup, where Shay revealed she will take 7% of Davies’ company if they were to ever split. However, things started to go south quite quickly during their joint confessional.
“I was y’alls first investor,” Shay said to Davies about his company. In response, Davies said, “I paid you back though.”
“Not every time,” Shay responded, which is where things started to go downhill between the two.
“Yeah, okay, there was one time I didn’t. I owe you three grand.” Davies said. Shay responded, “It was more than that. I’ve invested more than three. It’s over 10, and I said I wanted seven percent.”
“Alright, that’s a f****** lie,” Davies said. “It’s not over 10 grand. I don’t want you to give me a f******* handout. Now I’m getting a handout or I’m taking money from my missus.” Davies then started to cry, to which Shay said, “That’s not what it is whatsoever.”
Some Fans Were Concerned by the Scene
On the episode’s live viewing thread on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit page, some fans expressed their concern for Shay during the couple’s joint confessional, pointing out what they believed were “red flags” in Davies.
“That confessional between Brock and Scheana was….. really something,” one user wrote. “Yikes.” Another user agreed, writing, “So many red flags….”
“Scheana and Brock are a train speeding toward a red flag lined cliff,” one Redditor wrote in the thread.
“They deserve each other,” another fan chimed in. “Given his financial situation and her previous over the top wedding that ended in divorce a year later, if they were mature enough to marry they would just elope. But since they’re both delusional users, not so much.”
Shay and Davies Are Serious About Their Relationship
Even though Shay and Davies have had their moments on “Vanderpump Rules,” the two seem to be quite serious about their relationship, especially when it comes to taking things to the next level. In July 2021, Davies proposed to Shay with a 12.73-carat pink morganite ring, which viewers saw Davies purchase on the January 4 episode. During the episode, the jeweler, Kyle Chan, revealed that the ring was worth $25k.
“I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised!” Shay told People at the time about her engagement. “Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There’s no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali.”
Shay also added, “That’s where we first said ‘I love you.’ It’s a special place for us both!”
