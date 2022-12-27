Scheana Shay’s Husband Shows Off Daughter Summer Moon’s Christmas Gift

“Vanderpump Rules” star Brock Davies was like one of Santa’s elves this Christmas. The husband of Sheana Shay turned his living room into Santa’s workshop as he put together a complicated toy for the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Summer Moon, for Christmas.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Davies Built a Kitchen for Summer Moon & It Took Him Hours

Fans know that Shay once boasted that her ex-boyfriend, Rob Valletta could hang a TV on a wall in under seven minutes. During a November 2020 episode of Shay’s “Sheananigans” podcast, Davies admitted Valletta’s fast TV time was a sore subject for him.

And the subject may have gotten even worse after Davies spent three hours putting a toy together for Summer. In a post on his Instagram page, Davies shared a video of him putting together a KidKraft play kitchen for his daughter.

“I definitely didn’t think this would take 3 hours…although I was definitely surprised at how awesome it turned out,“ Davies captioned the video. “The things we do for love…you wouldn’t believe the setup Summer now has.

“Not gonna lie- definitely didn’t look like this in a box,” Davies added. He then gave his followers a look at the amenities featured in the kiddie kitchen.

“We got some granite top…we got backsplash in there,” he said. He also shared a look at the mini microwave, refrigerator with an ice cube machine, washing machine, and a cell phone on the side as well as a “fully functional, not really working sink”

“And there you have it…tiny homes,” Davies said.

“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house… I only thought I had was I need to get an elf,” Davies captioned his post, adding the hashtag #3hrslater.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars reacted to the post.

“Not the ice maker!!!” wrote Ariana Madix.

“So frickin cute!! She’s spoiled,” wrote Raquel Leviss.

“Took us 4 hours and almost divorced to put our kitchen together,” Jax Taylor chimed in.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, also weighed in, writing, “Nice work.”

And “Southern Hospitality” star Joe Bradley added. “Super Dad level 3000.”

Other fans told Davies they were impressed it “only” took him three hours to put the house together. “But how does it take for him to hang a TV ?????” another asked.

Brock Davies Has 2 Other Children Who Live in Australia

While Davies got to play Santa Claus for Summer, it’s unclear how he celebrated Christmas with his two older children who live in Australia and are being raised by his ex and her husband. The former rugby player previously revealed he had not seen his children, Eli and Winter, in person in more than four years.

During a December 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Davies and Shay if they had plans to travel to Australia to see Davies’ kids, but at the time the two were concerned about new variants of the COVID virus and required quarantine. “As soon as we can, I look forward to going home and spending time with the family and working on that relationship. Maybe after the season,” Davies said ahead of Christmas 2021.

During an August 2022 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Davies said he talks to his kids on Facetime, but that his son Eli is sometimes hesitant to get on the phone.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Holiday Plans