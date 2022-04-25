Scheana Shay Reveals Why She & Brock Davies Want To Go To Therapy

Scheana Shay, of “Vanderpump Rules” fame, has been transparent about her relationship with her fiance, Brock Davies. For instance, during an April 2022 “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, the mother of one revealed that she and Davies are considering going to therapy together.

Scheana Shay Discussed Her Relationship

While recording the April 22 podcast episode, Shay explained that she has had disagreements with Davies regarding how they would like to parent their child, Summer Moon Honey Davies, who was born in May 2021.

“I think Brock and I have a great relationship and I think we have great communication but we are butting heads when it comes to parenting and like sleep training and the things she eats,” stated the Bravo personality.

Shay explained that she believes having a miscarriage in 2020 caused her to be more anxious about Summer’s safety. She also noted that she has “some of the fears” that “were not purposefully just instilled in [her] from [her] mother.” She then confided she argued with Davies because he attempted to adhere to Dr. Richard Ferber’s sleep training method.

“Brock and I just got into it because he’s trying like half Ferber, half cry it out, it’s just like it’s kind of consistent, but then it’s not consistent and last night it was like eight, nine minutes or whatever, she was crying and I thought he was in the room with her, he was like standing right there but she couldn’t see him, he was just trying to let her figure out how to soothe herself,” stated Shay.

She shared that she believed her daughter would not be able to “soothe herself” as she had thrown her pacifier outside of her crib.

“She’s just standing there, she needs someone and I think, personally for emotional development, it’s important for her to not feel abandoned and for her to feel like my parents are there when I need them but then Mr. Brock with the f***ing facts sends me this article talking about different types of development and how if we are just babying her and helping her to sleep and holding her every night then that can long-term affect her development,” stated Shay.

She clarified that she “understand[s] that he is doing what’s best for [Summer]” but shared that arguing about their parenting styles has been “affecting [their] relationship.”

“It’s affecting our sleep, which affects our mood,” stated the reality television personality.

She went on to say that they would like to start therapy before “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 starts filming if the series does get picked up.

“Obviously we don’t know what or when, we never know until everything’s announced what’s going on but we’re just positive and assuming there’s a season 10 and Brock and I are like we need to get a therapist before season 10,” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

Shay also shared she would like to go to a female Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapist who has children.

Scheana Shay Discussed Sleep Training in January 2022

Shay discussed having some difficulty parenting her child with Davies during a January 2022 interview on the “Viall Files” podcast. She explained that she was less strict when it came to sleep training compared to Davies, who has two other children from a previous relationship. She explained that she does not believe in Summer adhering to a sleep schedule when they are on a trip.

“We’re on vacation she doesn’t need a bed time and [Davies is] like she needs a strict sleep schedule and it’s like frustrating because when we were on vacation I just wanted to let her do whatever but I know that he wants what’s best for her and that is what’s best for her, so that’s the only place that we’ve kind of clashed so far is when he wants to keep her on a strict schedule and I’m like she’s not tired,” stated Shay.

