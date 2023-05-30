Scheana Shay Reveals Why Tom Sandoval ‘Reached Out’ to Husband Following Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her husband, Brock Davies, spoke about the cheating scandal surrounding their castmates, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval on the May 19 episode of Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” As fans are aware, Sandoval had a months-long affair with Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2016, while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

During the “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay” episode, alongside her guest “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast host, Danny Pellegrino, Shay stated that Sandoval contacted Davies after reports started circulating about his affair in early March 2023. The “Good As Gold” singer said that Sandoval was trying to get in communication with Leviss, who decided to cease filming for the season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17.

“One thing that I have never said publicly or anywhere was when she stopped filming, she turned her phone off, Sandoval had reached out to Brock and asked if we had spoken to her because he couldn’t get a hold of her,” stated Shay.

Davies clarified that it “turn[ed] out she was okay.” He stated that the former pageant queen had “just turned off her phone” per the recommendation “of her crisis PR team.”

Scheana Shay Stated That She Intended to Have a Conversation With Raquel Leviss While Filming the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 Finale

While recording the May 19 “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Shay stated that she had wanted to speak with Leviss on camera following an incident that occurred March 1, when the “Good As Gold” singer discovered that Leviss was romantically involved with Sandoval. According to the Los Angeles Times, Leviss “filed for a restraining order seeking protection from Shay” after she alleged her castmate had harmed her face by punching her. The publication reported “a judge dismissed Leviss’ temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after Leviss did not appear in court for a hearing” on March 29.

“I fully planned on filming with her, sitting down with her when cameras picked back up, I was going to talk about what happened in New York that night with her,” said Shay. “I had spoken to Ariana about it and she said ‘absolutely, it’s okay, sit down with her, sit down with Tom’ because I wasn’t going to film those scenes without running it by her first, of course.”

She also stated that she was unable to speak to Leviss because “she went rogue” during the production of the season 10 finale.

“We heard that she was in Thousand Oaks or she was in Phoenix,” said Shay.

During a joint May 2023 appearance with Davies on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Shay stated that she does not believe she will reconcile with Leviss. She stated she was upset with her co-star because she believes “she should have reached out and apologized way sooner.”

“I have still not heard a word from her so, yeah if there is ever a conversation between her and I, it’s going to be a very different conversation than it would have been week of of all this happening,” said Shay.

Davies also shared that he contacted Sandoval after the news broke about his affair.

“When this started happening, I sent him a text message saying this is where I stand with things, and you are going to have to brunt this, and you are going to have to figure how to get through this and honestly, unfortunately, I feel like they keep fumbling,” said Davies.

Scheana Shay Stated She Reached Out to Tom Sandoval

Shay shared that she reached out to Sandoval when she found out that his friend, Ali Rafiq, had passed away in May 2023 on the May 26 episode of her podcast, alongside her guests, former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

“Now with Sandoval just losing his best friend, Ali, I can’t imagine what this is doing to him, spiraling even more,” said Shay.

The mother of one stated that her castmate “didn’t respond to [her]” after she messaged him. She clarified that she did not “expect [him] to respond.” She also said that she contacted Sandoval’s friend, jewelry designer, Kyle Chan, because she does not “want anyone to harm themselves.”