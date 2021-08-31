Lala Kent Teases Major Drama With New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Lala Kent opened up about major drama that will take place on “Vanderpump Rules” this season.

In an interview with She Knows, the Bravo star said viewers may be surprised by the storyline that takes place with Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies during season 9.

Shay announced her engagement to the Australian fitness guru in July 2021, three months after welcoming their daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies.

“I think people will be surprised to see the drama and what a huge storyline Scheana’s fiancé Brock is,” Kent dished. “It used to be about sleeping with each other’s boyfriends or like, you said this and you did that, and it’s much deeper than that.”

Lisa Vanderpump Called Scheana Shay & Brock Davies’ Drama “Eye Opening’

Kent isn’t the only “VPR” star to tease that there could be trouble in paradise for Shay and her man. Lisa Vanderpump recently told Us Weekly that things got “complicated” for the couple during filming earlier this year.

“Is Brock The One?” Vanderpump asked. “Only Sheena will find out that, but it definitely got a little complicated there. And a few people had a lot of opinions, and they weren’t afraid to verbalize them. … He is very much loved, but it wasn’t a smooth journey.”

The SUR boss teased that this season “Brock brings definitely, you know, some surprises.”

“And that whole relationship is a little, eye-opening,” she added.

Vanderpump noted that she “hopes” Davies really is “the one” for Shay, whose long-standing relationship woes with other men have played out on prior seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Vanderpump has been vocal about how fast Shay’s romance with Davies progressed, and during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she said Shay’s pregnancy surprised her because “it seemed so “quick being in such a new relationship” with Davies.

Fans on Reddit Claim Brock Davies is Looking for Fame

Shay seems to have found her soulmate with Davies as they raise their newborn daughter together in California. Some fans may not realize that the former rugby player is already a father to two children who live in Australia with their mother.

In a Reddit thread, fans spilled some “tea” about Davies. One commenter wrote claimed that Davies used to date her cousin and that he wanted her to move to California with him so he could “pursue his dream of getting famous/rich, and then he planned to go back to his 2 kids in Aussie.” The commenter did add that Davies is successful in his own right through his F45 gym ownership but that it’s “coincidental” he wanted to become famous and then went on to have a relationship with a reality star who has a huge social media following.

Several others wrote that Shay and Brock seem “happy and in love” and that they hope their relationship turns out “as good as it seems.”

Another defended Davies by writing, “I could see him having the goal of being famous, especially with the push of all these IG famous fitness gods in the past five years. However, he didn’t move to LA. He moved to San Diego and owns some of the most [successful] F45 gyms there and had a pretty legit following pre-Scheana.”

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Opens Up About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ With Baby