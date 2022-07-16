Scheana Shay Gives Huge Wedding Update: ‘We Picked a Venue!’

Scheana Shay’s wedding day is just around the corner. The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got engaged to Brock Davies in July 2021, revealed that one year later she has picked a venue for her nuptials and set a date.

Scheana, who welcomed a baby girl, Summer Moon Honey Davies, with Brock in April 2021, previously told People she was deciding between several countries for a destination wedding location that would be easy for her fiancé’s Australian family to travel to.

On an episode of the “Spilling Tea Live” podcast, she confirmed the wedding will take place in late summer 2022. “We’ve set a date,” Scheana said. “It’s in August and I really hope that all of you will be able to see it on [Vanderpump Rules] season 10!’

The Bravo star also shared that her wedding will be beachside in Mexico, and she invited “Vanderpump Rules” cameras to come along for the ride. “I just wanted something overlooking the ocean,” she said, adding, “If we have a season 10, absolutely. Bring the cameras.”

Scheana Shay Shared a Video of Her Meeting With Wedding Planners in Mexico

In a July 6, 2022 vlog on her YouTube channel, Scheana shared footage of a trip to Mexico with Brock to plan for their wedding. In the clip, the “Good as Gold” singer revealed that her fiancé has never been to Mexico, but that he let her pick the wedding venue sight unseen. The trip was to “meet with marketing, do some food tastings, talk with the DJ,” she shared.

Scheana worked with the destination wedding specialist from the luxury event planning company, Simply Classic Events. In one clip, photos of an outdoor, tented beachside setup could be seen, and in another, the bride-to-be was seen looking at a menu that featured items such as fried Mexican tacos, baby corn satay, puff pastry with fruit compote, and pineapple coconut cake.

According to BravoTV.com, Scheana also shared a peek at a food tasting session on her Instagram story that showed her future husband munching on a veggie roll during the food tasting session.

Scheana Shay Had a Mexican Menu at Her 1st Wedding Reception

Longtime fans may recall that Scheana’s wedding to her first husband, Mike Shay, was filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” in 2014. The bride famously wore a unique crop top wedding gown. The wedding was held at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, but it also featured a Mexican food theme, her wedding planner told the Knot at the time.

Scheana’s pink-themed wedding featured treats from Dylan’s Candy Bar and cake pops instead of a traditional wedding cake. One of the reasons the couple picked the Hummingbird Nest Ranch was because the venue allowed them to use their own caterer.

“They actually picked a restaurant from Covina, California, that they love going to,” Scheana’s wedding planner Danielle Rothweiler dished to the outlet. “In fact, Scheana’s parents have been going there for years. Having this restaurant was a great way for Scheana and Shay to bring their favorite food to their guests. It was true authentic Mexican food and the guests raved about it.”

Scheana and Mike Shay divorced in 2017.