Scheana Shay Reveals Why Her Family Could Skip Her Wedding to Brock Davies

Scheana Shay is in wedding planning mode.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, who got engaged to fiance Brock Davies three months after they welcomed their baby girl, Summer Moon Honey Davies, opened up about her upcoming nuptials in a recent interview – and it sounds like it will be a family affair, even if the bride’s family can’t make it for some reason.

Here’s what the bride-to-be said about her wedding plans:

Shay Said She Is Focused on Davies’ Family Being Able to Attend the Wedding

In an interview with E! News, Shay and Davies revealed they want to tie the knot with a destination wedding at their favorite tropical locale, Bali, which is where they first fell in love.

Fans may recall that in 2019, Shay went Instagram official with Davies by posting an Instagram photo of him lifting her up as they stood by a waterfall during a trip to the Indonesian island.

“Single Scheana died in Bali,” she captioned the pic at the time.

Two years later, the very attached bride to be revealed that the couple first thought about returning to Bali for their honeymoon but then decided to make it a full destination trip with their friends and family.

While Davies weighed in to say he wants to “get everyone to book the same flight” to the wedding so that there’s “like 100 people flying out” on one plane,“ Shay said she just wants to make sure he future in-laws, who live in Australia, are able to be at the wedding.

“It’s very affordable, which is another reason we chose there,” she said of the future wedding location. “I want to do what’s the most convenient for his family. My family’s already been to one wedding of mine so if they can’t make this one it’s OK.”

In a separate appearance on E! News’ “Daily Pop,” Shay teased that she hopes to wed Davies in Bali next November when it’s summer there, as long as the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t cause logistical problems for her fiance’s family.

“Hopefully we can travel by then, his family will be able to leave Australia by then, so that’s the plan,” she said.

Shay’s First Wedding Aired on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Shay did reveal that “as of now,” her “Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars will be invited to the wedding, but she added she’s unsure if the nuptials will be filmed for the Bravo reality show. Although she would be open to having the cameras, Shay said her potential wedding date takes place in the “off-season” for filming for the show.

Her first wedding, to ex-husband Mike Shay, took place in July 2014 and aired on “Vanderpump Rules” the following year, as did her engagement party which took place at Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home, Villa Rosa.

According to Us Weekly, the “Vanderpump Rules” star married Mike Shay at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, where she wore a crop top wedding gown and mingled with several Bravo-lebrities at her reception.

Of her first wedding, Shay wrote on her Bravo blog that she wouldn’t have changed a thing, except for her wedding coordinator who was MIA during several key points of her reception, including a pre-planned “dollar dance” with the bride, which she said is something everyone in her family “has always done.”

