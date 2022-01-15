Scheana Shay Reveals if Her Wedding Will Be Filmed For Vanderpump Rules

Scheana Shay opened up about her wedding plans on a recent episode of her podcast.

On her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star answered a fan question about if she intends to film her upcoming nuptials to her fiancé, Brock Davies, like she did when she married her first husband, Mike Shay. In 2014, Bravo’s cameras rolled as Scheana exchanged “I dos” with her first husband in a dream wedding at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California, but the marriage ended after just two years, Page Six reported.

After a few other failed relationships, Scheana got engaged to Brock Davies in July 2021, three months after they welcomed their baby girl, Summer Moon Honey. The at-home engagement came after the groom-to-be’s plan to surprise Scheana with a proposal and an instant wedding on the same day fell through.

Here’s the latest on what Scheana said about her upcoming wedding.

Scheana Gave a Definitive Answer When She Was Asked If She Will Film Her Nuptials

On her podcast, Scheana told her listeners that she has every intention of filming her wedding—she just doesn’t know for what platform.

“We don’t know what it will be filmed for,” Scheana said. “But 100 percent we will be filming it. It will definitely be, you know, YouTube. Hopefully, season 10 [of Vanderpump Rules]. Maybe a spinoff-off? I mean who knows but regardless when we get married… it will 100 percent be filmed.”

Scheana has her own YouTube channel where she shares many of her life events, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if snippets of the wedding show up there either way.

Scheana Previously Said Her Wedding Will Take Place During Vanderpump Rules’ Off-Season

“Vanderpump Rules” has yet to be renewed for a 10th season on Bravo. But even if it does get the green light, the filming schedule may not coincide with Scheana’s future wedding day, which is being planned for late 2022 in Bali.

“I’m obviously open to it,” Scheana told E! News’ Daily Pop of the Bravo reality show she has appeared in since 2013. “Everything in my life has been filmed up to this point. The only thing is it will technically be in the off-season. So unless we change the time of filming and it’s not in the summer or we just pick up and film a wedding special. I’m open to all of that but we’re not going to get married until the end of 2022 when it’s summer there.”

Scheana also revealed that in addition to having a soft spot for Bali – it’s where she first fell in love with Brock – the destination wedding will not break the bank.

“It’s very affordable, which is another reason we chose there,” she said.

The “Good as Gold” singer is hoping that Brock’s family from Australia will be able to make it to the wedding. And it sounds like if her own family can’t make the trip, they can always watch it later.

“I want to do what’s the most convenient for his family,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran explained. “My family’s already been to one wedding of mine so if they can’t make this one it’s OK.”

