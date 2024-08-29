Bravo Star Shares Photo From Secret Wedding

Scheana Shay gave fans a first-ever look at her “real” wedding day.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star exchanged vows with Brock Davies in an August 2022 destination wedding in Mexico. But fans later learned that the couple had already secretly tied the knot a full year earlier.

On August 28, 2024, Shay commemorated her third legal wedding anniversary with Davies by sharing a post from the secret ceremony no one knew about.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Wed on Their Balcony 1 Year before Their ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Destination Wedding

In a post on her Instagram page on August 28, Shay shared a photo of her and Davies posing outside of their San Diego condo holding their then-infant daughter, Summer Moon. Shay wore a white strapless gown, while Davies was dressed casually in a white t-shirt and khaki pants. Shay’s parents Ron and Erika van Olphen also posed for the photo, as did her sister Cortney and Cortney’s longtime boyfriend Justice Horden.

Shay captioned her first family photo taken after she legally wed Davies with a message about the private ceremony and her very public life. “3 years ago, today we said our first vows privately on our balcony in San Diego,” the Bravo star wrote. “We got married for us. For our family. We didn’t tell anyone other than our immediate family bc public announcements have so much scrutiny at times and everyone had their opinion on our relationship.”

Shay went on to acknowledge that her role as a reality star comes with “a world of judgment.” Shay also shared that, despite all of the scrutiny, she knows Davies is her “person.”

Scheana Shay Dropped the Bombshell in a ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Episode

Shay and Davies’ wedding was a main storyline during the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The couple’s destination wedding at the Dreams Natura Resort in Cancun, Mexico was documented in the episode, “It’s All Happening…Again.”

But hours before the ceremony was filmed for Bravo on August 23, 2022, Shay told her bridesmaids that she had already been married for a year. “I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now because we’ve been married for a while now,” she told her co-stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss. “It’s our year anniversary this week.”

Shay explained that she married Davies, who is from Australia, in 2021 so he could get his green card. “When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card,” she said of her husband. “We have a baby together and we know we’re going to be together forever. So we just literally said a couple words, signed the paper.”

The “Good as Gold” singer admitted it had been hard to keep the secret because she had been “so happy” being married to Davies for a year.

An emotional Madix said, “You know what, Scheana? So many people want to get married because they want the wedding, but you’ve been living the actual marriage. And the wedding is just kind of like a fun little icing on top of the cake.”

Shay agreed in a confessional scene. She said it didn’t matter if she exchanged vows with Davies “in front of 100 people or four people.”

In honor of her third wedding anniversary, Shay also posted a photo from her over-the-top Mexican ceremony. “2 years since our wedding in Mexico. 3 legally. 5 total. I hope to have many many more with you @brock 🫶🏼,” she wrote.

