Scheana Shay Gives Update on Her Wedding With Brock Davies

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay gave an update about her upcoming nuptials on her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, uploaded on January 21, 2022, Shay shared that she and her fiance, Brock Davies, who is the father of her 9-month-old child, Summer, decided to change the location of their upcoming wedding.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Talked About Their Upcoming Wedding

According to Page Six, Davies and Shay intended to get married in Bali, Indonesia. While speaking to the publication in September 2021, Shay explained that the couple “fell in love” in Bali when they were first dating.

“We’re thinking [that] at the end of next year, hopefully in November, travel restrictions will let up. It’ll be summer in Bali so that is our plan,” stated the Bravo personality.

Davies and Shay also spoke about their first trip to Bali together during a joint appearance on the “Tap In W/ Harry Jowsey” podcast in December 2021. Shay explained that Davies took her on a surprise vacation to Indonesia after a few weeks of dating.

“When we were in Bali, that’s where he said, ‘I love you’ for the first time,” explained the reality television star.

While recording her January 2022 podcast episode, Shay revealed her wedding “is not happening in Bali” due to travel restrictions.

“Their quarantine just got extended,” explained the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Shay’s fiance then suggested that traveling to Bali would not be feasible for some of the wedding guests.

“I think if we look at logistically after I have my family, plus my friends from Australia coming it’s like 19 people. That’s like 10 percent of the actual wedding party, the rest of them are in California, so we’re looking somewhere else,” stated the Australian native.

Shay chimed in that she also did not want to lose money on a deposit for a Bali wedding.

“With Bali extending their quarantine, I don’t want to put a deposit down and then find out in three months that they extended it again,” said the 36-year-old.

She went on to say that she intends on marrying the father of her child in 2022, which she does not believe is “feasible with the quarantine extending.” Davies clarified that they were not in a rush to get married, but noted his mother wanted them to have a wedding soon.

“My mum has been waiting so long to see me do this. She’s so excited. I miss my mum a lot and she loves this relationship for us,” explained the former rugby player.

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Spoke About Parenting on Her Podcast

During the January 21 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay and Davies spoke about parenting their child during the pandemic. The couple noted that they both work from home, which has caused some friction. Davies particularly had an issue with his fiancee interrupting his business meetings to help with Summer.

“When [Shay] needs to get her work done and she tells me when and she tells to look after Summer you won’t hear from me until you’re finished. I won’t bring her to your room, I won’t ask you a question. I will just handle my stuff with Summer,” asserted the Homebody CEO.

Shay stated that they “are figuring it out” and noted that they occasionally “have help” to look after their child.

During a January 2022 interview on “The Viall Files” podcast, Shay and Davies discussed their different parenting styles.

“At the end of the day, we both want what’s best for her it’s like — well right now we’re sleep training for example, and I’m much more passive, chill, I’m just like whatever, she’ll sleep when she’s tired,” stated the Bravo star.

The 36-year-old went on to say that that her fiance is stricter.

“He’s like she needs to be on a strict sleep schedule. It’s frustrating because when we were on vacation, I just wanted to let her just do whatever, but I know that he wants what’s best for her and that is what’s best for her,” stated the mother-of-one.

