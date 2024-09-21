‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals She Was Robbed in the Valley

Scheana Shay revealed her car was stolen—right in front of her house in the San Fernando Valley.

On September 20, the “Vanderpump Rules ” star uploaded a video to her Instagram story to share the bad news with her followers. “Move to the Valley, they say. Great place to raise a family, good school districts. And then, your car gets stolen from right outside of your house, right here, on the street,” Shay told her fans.

“Yes, I should’ve had it parked behind the nice, new security gate my husband built,” the mom of one continued. “But yesterday, we got a good spot right in front. Broad daylight, trash cans were in the driveway. And just didn’t think we needed to pull it in last night because it’s right there, it’s right out front.”

Shay revealed that she went outside on September 20 to see broken glass in the spot where her beloved car was once parked. “This morning, we went out. It was not out front, glass broken everywhere,” Shay said. “So, if you see a [Nissan] 370Z with a busted window driving around the Valley, let me know. This is my first baby. My car I’ve had for 15 years and now it’s gone.”

In a follow-up video, Shay added that she and her husband Brock Davies did check the security cameras installed on their property. “The camera perimeter ended right at the end of the sidewalk, right before the street,” she said. “So, it helps if someone’s on the property. But right there, the perimeter cut off. So checking our hardwired cameras now because those go out a little further.”

According to TMZ, Shay filed a police report, and the stolen car case is now under investigation by the LAPD.

Scheana Shay Kept the Car as Part of Her Divorce From Mike Shay

Shay’s car was an asset in her divorce from her first husband, Mike Shay. In April 2017, Us Weekly reported that according to the divorce settlement, after paying her ex a $50,000 lump sum, Shay kept her 2009 Nissan, a 2016 Ford Explorer, and the contents of her bank and retirement accounts after ending her first marriage. Mike Shay kept his 2005 GMC Sierra.

Shay’s longtime car made at least one recent cameo on ‘Vanderpump Rules.” In season 11 episode 4, the “Good as Gold” singer pulled into the driveway at Lisa Vanderpump ’s Villa Rosa estate while driving the black Nissan and briefly talked to co-star Lala Kent as they stood outside of the vehicle.

Scheana Shay Moved to The Valley in Early 2024

Shay has only lived in the Valley for a few months after moving from her condo in Los Angeles. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran first shared news of her suburban move in March 2024, per BravoTV. com.

According to Robb Report, Shay purchased the Sherman Oaks property for $2.5 million. The five-bedroom, five-bath farmhouse-style home came equipped with an alarm system and video surveillance.

Davies has posted multiple renovation videos since the family’s move. The former rugby player installed a paver walkway, turf, and he built a privacy fence around the front of the house as a safety measure.

