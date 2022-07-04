Fans Notice Something ‘Different’ About Scheana Shay’s Face

Fans took notice of a change to “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s face in a recent Instagram post.

Only July 3, 2022, Shay made a post alongside former co-star Brittany Cartwright to promote her podcast.

“This week on Scheananigans, @brittany opens up about what it’s been like for her to not be on VPR this season, how her feelings about it have shifted and a whole lot more! Tune in,” the caption reads.

But it was Shay’s face that caught the attention of the fans.

Fans Slammed Scheana Shay for ‘Next Level Pointy’ Chin & Looking Like a ‘Characterization of Herself’ in New Instagram Photo

In a Reddit thread titled “What’s different about Scheana’s face?” fans tried to pinpoint what was different about her.

“She looks like she got something done to her jawline/chin,” someone pointed out.

“Her teeth are way too big too,” a fan wrote. “The giant horseteeth and a pointy chin make her look like shes wearing a weird Scheana mask.”

“Looks like too much Botox to me, it’ll create a witch chin,” a fan said. Someone replied to the comment writing, “Lol gurllll that ain’t no Botox. She put a whole ass triangle in her chin.”

“She kind of looks like Kristen,” a fan said of another former co-star, Kristen Doute.

“No lashes, longer chin, weight loss, Botox, plus veneers. Not saying she got all of that done since we’ve seen her last (obviously), just that all of that combined makes it look like a new face,” someone pointed out.

“Her chin is next level pointy….” a fan wrote.

“It’s like she somehow lost her jaw and gained more chin,” someone wrote.

“Her chin is courtesy of Jigsaw, from the Saw movies,” a fan commented.

“I just seen this on her IG and wonder the exact same. She looks like a characterization of herself,” someone said.

Shay Blasted Stassi Schroeder for ‘Very Impersonal’ Wedding Disinvite

While on her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay“, she and Cartwright discussed the fact that Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, backed out of their mutal friend’s wedding in Italy at the last-minute.

But then Shay dropped a bombshell when she revealed she was disinvited to the nuptuals of Stassi Schroeder via a mass email.

“I understand when you’ve gotta cut costs,” Shay said on the podcast. “So I understand her doing that. How she did it felt very impersonal to me and I feel like if I were to do that, even if it was a copy and paste text message, I would individually text each person that you love and care about that was invited to your original wedding. To get a screenshot of like a pic stitch like typed out mass email.”

Shay says she took the high-road when she got the message.

“And when I got [the email], I immediately texted her, and I was like, ‘Hey, I just got your email. Just know I understand. We’re struggling to figure out our own wedding right now.’ So I just wanted her to feel a little better knowing that I understood,” she said.

