Scheana Shay Defends Her Maternity Photos Days Before Due Date

Scheana Shay posted a message to her critics on social media. The Vanderpump Rules alum fired back at Instagram followers who are sick of her posting photos of herself during her final weeks of pregnancy. with her baby girl.

On her Instagram story, the mom-to-be kicked her haters to the curb while thanking those who have supported her throughout her pregnancy journey.

“To all the people sick of seeing me post about my miracle rainbow baby, kindly unfollow me,” Scheana captioned a photo of her baby bump. “It’s my page and I will post what I want, when I want. No one is forcing you to follow me. Get ready for more!”

Scheana shared a sweeter sentiment with her supporters.

“And to the rest of you who have been on this journey with me and shared your stories, it means the world to me!” she wrote. “Thank you for your support! I love you all!”

Scheana Clapped Back at Critics of Her Maternity Shoot & Explained Why Most of Her Posts Are About Her

Over the past few weeks, Scheana has posted multiple photos from several maternity photoshoots she has posed for, some solo and some with her boyfriend Brock Davies. In one pic, she was draped in an overflowing ruffled gown as she cradled her third-trimester bump.

“But like, what else do I post until @minischeana arrives?” she captioned the pic.

Scheana also directly responded to a critic who gave her some suggestions as to what to post. “Maybe not you,” the critic wrote. “Maybe nursery. Maybe food cravings. Maybe Ordinary pregnant stuff.”

“A: it’s MY page where I oddly post ME,” Scheana snapped back. “B: nursery isn’t even close to done. C: no cravings and D: ordinary pregnant stuff is on my stories and weekly vlogs. But thank you for the ideas.”

When another commenter told Scheana to post “perhaps something from your brain,” she hilariously fired back with, “Like a CT scan!?”

Several followers praised Scheana for her quick clapbacks as she shut her critics down.

Scheana Suffered a Miscarriage Last June & Refers to Her Daughter As Her ‘Rainbow Baby’

Scheana has been open about her entire pregnancy journey, including her decision to freeze her eggs well before she was in a committed relationship with Brock. Last summer, the “Good as Gold” singer opened up to her fans in a lengthy YouTube vlog after she suffered a miscarriage. When she became pregnant again a few months later, Scheana referred to her “miracle” pregnancy as her “rainbow baby.”

“We got pregnant so quickly,” she told People last fall. “My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn’t even close to missing my period yet. I just had a feeling.”

Scheana is due with her baby girl any day now. She joins fellow Vanderpump Rules alumni Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright, who all became moms in early 2021.

