Scheana Shay Says She & Co-Star Are ‘Not Going To Be Best Friends Again’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay opened up about her relationship with her castmate Katie Maloney during a May 2022 episode of the “Netchicks” podcast.

Scheana Shay Discussed Her Friendship With Katie Maloney

While recording the “Netchicks” episode, Shay shared that she was shocked when she found out Maloney had filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022. She explained that she did not believe online rumors about the former couple’s relationship until the breakup was confirmed by Maloney.

“I’m seeing stuff online but I hadn’t heard directly from them so I was just like it’s b******, it’s b******. But then when I saw her in person and when she confirmed it all, I was like ‘wait? What?’ I was like ‘I wasn’t going to believe it until I heard from you’ and she was like ‘well I wasn’t going to call you up and be like hey just so you know this is happening,’” recalled Shay.

She then disclosed that she is not as close to Maloney as she has been in the past.

“Katie and I used to be a lot closer than we are now. Like now, I mean we are definitely friends and you know, we hang out more in groups,” explained the 37-year-old.

The “Good As Gold” singer revealed that she and Maloney focused on mending their friendship while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 9.

“We tried last summer, this was actually a whole storyline that you didn’t even see play out on the show like we were really working on rebuilding our friendship and we got to a good place again. And I think we are in that good place, we’re just not going to be best friends again. And I’m totally okay with that. I am happy with where our friendship is,” said Shay.

She then shared that Maloney did not attend her daughter Summer’s first birthday party in April 2022. She noted that her other castmates, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Lala Kent, were present at the party.

Ariana Madix Will Be a Bridesmaid at Scheana Shay’s Upcoming Wedding

During the “Netchicks” episode, Shay shared that Madix will be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding. While recording a February episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay referenced that some viewers are surprised by her friendship with her co-star. Madix explained that she and the mother of one have more in common than some “Vanderpump Rules” fans may realize.

“I feel like people, they see you on the show or they see you on social media and their idea of you is that version, like obviously you’re hot, obviously you look great and you’re always like out and about, they almost just see this one side of you,” said Madix. “But I feel like the side they don’t see is because you’re not going to like post it, this family first, homebody, very organic version of you that I see because I get to be around you in those boring times. And I think that’s what bonds us that we can hang out during the boring stuff, doing like nothing.”

