VPR Star Criticizes Season 10 Cast Photos: ‘I Want to Know Who the F*** Edited Them’

Scheana Shay gave her opinion on the recently released “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 cast photos.

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay,” the “Good As Gold” singer shared she was unhappy with how the portraits turned out. The mother of one noted that her cast picture was edited in a way that made it look like she was missing part of her eyebrow.

“I saw them. I want to know who the f*** edited them. I’m missing an eyebrow! This is like AI versions of us,” said the Bravo personality.

She asserted that her eyebrows looked different during the photoshoot.

“I looked back at photos from that day and I was like did I like maybe wipe my face right before that photo or something? And then I looked back at photos from that exact moment and the eyebrow was there people,” said the 37-year-old.

Shay also noted that she believed the pictures were unnecessarily edited and looked like “a weird 2012 Instagram filter.”

“At first, I saw Katie [Maloney’s] photo and I was eh, it looks a little filtered and then I’m scrolling, I saw [Tom] Sandoval’s photo and I was like okay that’s good and then James [Kennedy], a little AI but then as I’m looking I was like wait, hold on and then I went back to Katie’s and I was like no, we all look weird,” said Shay.

Bravo Fans Criticized the Cast Photos

As previously reported by Heavy.com, some Bravo fans shared they were unhappy with the season 10 portraits in a thread on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit. Several commenters shared they believed the show’s stars looked unnatural in the pictures.

“My eyes cannot handle the amount of editing of these pictures. Lisa [Vanderpump] legit looks like a cardboard cut out, and Katie and James’s faces just look so weird!” wrote a commenter.

“Were they trying to make them look like paintings? This editing has been bothering me all day,” shared another person.

“What the f*** did the editors do to their faces?!?!” added a social media user.

“The fact that most of them have better photos on IG – speaks to how bad this ‘professional’ editing is. Ariana [Madix] is far more photogenic than this photo – you cannot tell me this was the best shot of her. Overall – they’re all just bad. The stone Medusa face they’re all giving is weirding me out. [Tom] Schwartz looks like he’s at a totally different event,” stated a Bravo fan.

“These look like AI generated pictures,” chimed in the fifth person.

Scheana Shay Spoke Highly of the Upcoming Season

During the January 2023 episode of “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay shared she was excited about the upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She confided that she was not pleased with seasons 7 and 8.

“The old show is back, literally, it feels like there was season 7, we can just skip season 8 and 9, and we can skip straight to 10. Because 8 experimented with some new players and then 9 we had COVID restrictions and it was just, you know, coming out of the pandemic, it was different,” shared the reality television personality.

Shay also spoke highly of the new season on a November 2022 episode of “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay,” alongside her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent.

“Every year, we’re like how do we top that? And then we do it,” said the reality television personality.