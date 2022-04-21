Did Scheana Shay Skip Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Son’s Birthday Party for Coachella?

Cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” gathered to celebrate the first birthday of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, last weekend, but one OG star was noticeably missing from the festivities.

One year after four current and former stars from the Bravo reality show welcomed babies, new mom Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies skipped the birthday bash to go to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California— while their baby was still a guest at the Los Angeles birthday party.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay Skipped the Birthday Party & Sent Her Parents to it Instead

On April 16, Taylor and Cartwright threw an elaborate baseball-themed first birthday party for their son, Cruz. The party came weeks after fellow “Vanderpump Rules” alum Lala Kent had a first birthday party for her daughter, Ocean, which was attended by all of the new parents. In addition, Stassi Schroeder had a birthday party in January as her daughter, Hartford, turned one, and attendees included Shay, Cartwright, and Kent.

But in photos and videos shared on Jax Taylor’s Instagram story, it appeared that Shay did not attend Cruz’s birthday party. Schroeder and Kent were seen in photos from the day, but Shay’s parents, Ron and Erika Van Olphen, appeared to be the chaperones for Shay’s daughter, Summer. Last season on “Vanderpump Rules,” it was revealed that Shay’s mom helps her out with taking care of Summer.

According to a blind item posted by Bravo and Cocktails, Shay skipped out on Cruz’s party — and her daughter’s fun time with her toddler friends — because she didn’t want to miss Coachella.

“Scheana wanted to be at Cruz’s first birthday party but it was very important to Brock to go to Coachella. She doesn’t let him out of her sight when there’s partying involved, she just doesn’t trust him. Lots of fighting. She seems to know he’s using her for clout and social climb but she wants to keep it together for their baby,” the blind item read.

In the comment section, one follower noted that Shay also missed spending her first Easter with Summer so she could attend Coachella.

Shay seemingly commented on the rumors on Twitter after her co-star Ariana Madix tweeted, “Man these #PumpRules blinds are weirder every day lol.”

“Tell me about it but hey, at least they’re talking!” Shay replied.

Scheana Shay Posed for Photos at Coachella

In a video posted to Instagram, Shay confirmed she attended all three days of Coachella’s first weekend with Davies.

Fans also commented in a Reddit thread to reveal that Shay and Davies were spotted with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss in the Rose Garden area of Coachella as Arcade Fire played. They later got in line for vegan food.

Shay also showed off her incredible Coachella style in pics posted to Instagram. According to BravoTV.com, the mom of one wore a rainbow body-con dress by White Fox paired with chunky pink boots from ShoeDazzle for her Day One Coachella outfit.

Shay’s daughter Summer turns one on April 26.

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Timeline for 2nd Baby With Brock Davies