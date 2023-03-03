‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Cries Over Baby Update

Scheana Shay broke down about her own situation after learning former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Stassi Schroeder is expecting another baby. On March 1, 2023, Schroeder announced she is pregnant with her second child more than two years after the arrival of her daughter, Hartford.

Shay, who welcomed her daughter, Summer Moon, with husband Brock Davies in April 2021, found out Schroeder’s news during a video interview with Page Six’s ‘Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, but she quickly got emotional as she revealed that she is personally “not there” after a difficult delivery with Summer two years ago.

“Here’s where the tears come in because I had a very traumatic labor,” Shay said. “I had a miscarriage, [and] there’s a lot of fears around me being a mom again, so I’m so happy for her, but I’m not there.”

Scheana Shay Said She is Not Close With Stassi Schroeder, But She is ‘Genuinely Happy’ For Her

Shay revealed that while she is not close friends with Schroeder, she knew her former co-star was trying for another baby when she ran into her at a birthday party for Pandora Vanderpump’s son, Teddy, in November 2022. The “Good as Gold” singer revealed she had a “good conversation” with Schroeder at the party, during which her former co-star told her she was “ready for baby No. 2.”

“I was like ‘I am not there at all,’” Shay added. “But oh my God I am so happy for her. … We don’t have to get along, but in moments like this, we can be genuinely happy for one another.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on March 1, 2023, Shay reiterated that she is “so happy” for Schroeder. “We’re not super in touch but I reached out today, I sent her congratulations. I am just genuinely so freaking happy for her,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I know she wanted this so much, so I’m so excited for her.”

Scheana Shay Had Serious Pregnancy Complications in the Past

Shay has been open about her own difficulties in having children. On a past season of “Vanderpump Rules,” the then-single bar star revealed that she had her eggs frozen, and in July 2020, she shared a deeply personal vlog on YouTube to reveal that she suffered a miscarriage.

She became pregnant again a few months later, but at the end of her pregnancy with her “rainbow baby” Summer, Shay was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a life-threatening form of preeclampsia. The high-risk situation left Shay hesitant to get pregnant again, but she has said she wants more children.

“That’s something that I’m high risk to happen again and that’s something that’s just very scary,” Shay told E! News in September 2021. “So, I don’t know if I will necessarily put myself at risk again. We’ve talked about unfreezing my eggs and turning them into embryos, maybe a surrogate, maybe we adopt one day. Definitely open to expanding the family, just not sure how or when.”

More recently, Shay still has not put a timetable on plans for Baby No. 2. In December 2022, she told People magazine, “Not anytime soon, no,” when asked about her plans to have another child.

And in February 2023, she also told E! News there are no plans to expand her family “anytime soon.”

