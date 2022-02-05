Scheana Shay Responds to Commenter’s Concern for Her Daughter

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay and her fiance Brock Davies are parents to 9-month-old Summer Moon. Summer, not yet a year old, already has her own Instagram page with 125,000 followers. The Instagram page is run by Shay and Davies, who post frequent photos and updates of the little girl.

The couple also often share photos of their baby girl on their own Instagram pages, which have 1.3 million and 110,000 followers respectively. The parents’ decision to share photos of their daughter was brought up by a fan who asked on Twitter, “you know I rock with you and only ask this out of concern: do you ever worry who may be following Summer Moon on Insta? So many creepers out there that troll social media for all the wrong reasons ya know?” Shay replied:

Honestly, no. I’m a public figure. I can’t even think that way. I worry about enough other stuff daily — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) February 3, 2022

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Shay’s Reply & Many Criticized Her Decision

A couple of fans replied to Shay’s comment, with one pointing out that Shay is a public figure but her daughter is not. “Celebrities often hide their children’s faces from public exposure so as to give their children privacy,” the reply read.

Another person agreed and added, “Scheana is choosing to make her daughter a public figure without her consent (most likely for the sake of profit), and when someone brings up a very valid and considerate point that there are creeps out there, she acts like her hands are tied & there’s nothing she can do.”

The exchange between the commenter expressing concern and Shay’s reply was captured in a screenshot and shared to Reddit, where fans weighed in on the situation. “What kind of narcissistic nonsense is this???” the post on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit was titled.

“How sad that this baby’s value is determined by her number of Instagram followers and her parents don’t even see the optics of their shallowness,” one reply read. Someone else added, “Imagine openly telling the world that your daughter’s safety and privacy is the lowest item on your list of priorities and concerns.”

Other fans pointed out that several celebs who are mothers, such as Kristin Cavallari and Gigi Hadid, don’t post photos of their children’s faces on social media. “And yet, there are many, far more famous people, who keep their children completely off their social media/out of the public eye,” one person wrote.

Some people who replied had different explanations for Shay’s reply. One asked, “WOW, maybe she misunderstood the question?” One person said, “What scheana is saying is that she has enough things to be worried about without worrying about the what if’s of all the weirdos in the world.”

Shay & Davies Are Engaged & Recently Said They Hope To Be Married in 2022

Davies, a former rugby player, proposed to Shay in July 2021 and the proposal was aired in the 14th episode of season 9. Although the couple was initially hoping to tie the knot in Bali, Indonesia, Shay and Davies recently revealed that they would be changing the location due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in Bali.

Shay, 36, explained to PageSix in late 2021 that Bali held special significance for the couple because Davis surprised her with a vacation there soon after they began dating. Shay said that’s where they fell in love, and it’s where the Australian native first told her he loved her.

Unfortunately for the couple, travel restrictions prevented their wedding from happening in Bali this year. In a January 2022 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” she said with their families coming from Australia and the U.S., the Indonesia destination wedding wouldn’t be feasible. Shay said despite the setback, the two are still planning on getting married in 2022.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Andy Cohen Gets His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star