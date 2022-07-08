Scheana Shay Dragged Over Daughter Summer’s Tan

Scheana Shay received some unwanted messages on social media after some people assumed that she didn’t put sunscreen on her 1-year-old daughter.

Summer Moon has been living her best life at the beach with her parents, spending loads of time in the sun. The baby has tanned skin, which some people think is because Shay and her husband-to-be Brock Davies are skimping out on the sunscreen — but the “Vanderpump Rules” star was quick to set the record straight.

She took to her Instagram Stories to let everyone know that she does indeed put sunscreen on her daughter but the baby has naturally tanned skin due to her genes.

“To everyone asking if I put sunscreen on my baby, YES I do! She is Mexican/Polynesian and has a beautiful olive complexion. I was the same way as a kid and just look at her dad… He’s tan too,” Shay wrote on her Stories.

Several People Defended Shay on Reddit

In a now-locked Reddit thread, several “Vanderpump Rules” fans actually defended Shay — and her baby.

“I slather my toddler in 70 SPF every time we go outside and she is still incredibly tanned. My moms family is Hungarian and my husband is Cuban. Idk why this is a big deal,” one person wrote.

“I’m Persian and my kids are half Persian. I COAT us all in sunscreen and we are all really dark 2 minutes into summer. People really will do/say anything to hate on Scheana,” another Redditor added.

“I have two kids, and one is a redhead and pale, and my son has darker skin like me. I put the same amount of sunscreen on them both. My redhead never burns or tans, my son’s arms are like golden brown right now. I don’t see how it avoid it and would rather a tan than keeping them inside. So I also think it’s a little crazy to criticize for that,” a third comment read.

“Wow, the fact that Scheana has to take to her stories to address backlash she’s getting on putting sunscreen on her kid, and then the comments here still going at her for it. I get that this sub hates Scheana and prefers to rip her one every chance they get but leave her parenting out of it. The kid isn’t sunburnt,” a fourth Reddit user said.

Shay & Davies Spend a lot of Time at the Beach

Growing up in Australia, it’s no surprise that Davies is a big fan of the water. In 2020, he and Shay moved from Marina del Rey to San Diego to be closer to the beach. The beachfront home is walking distance to the ocean.

Shay and Davies share a lot of photos and videos of their daughter on the beach and Summer is already a beach babe. On June 27, 2022, Shay shared a video on her Instagram Stories of Summer running into the ocean while playing with her dad.

In December 2021, the family went to Hawaii on a trip. “So lucky to have these two by my side,” Shay captioned a photo of her with Summer and Davies on the beach. Shay and Davies previously traveled to Hawaii when Shay was pregnant, so the return trip really brought things full circle.

“Aloha. It’s been so magical coming back to the place where we last were with @summermoon in my belly!” Shay captioned another Instagram pic at the time.

